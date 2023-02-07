ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Mane Land

Orlando Pride’s 2023 NWSL Regular Season and Challenge Cup Schedule Announced

The National Women’s Soccer League announced the 2023 regular season and Challenge Cup schedule this afternoon, providing who, when, and where the Orlando Pride will play. The regular season will consist of a 22-game balanced schedule, with each team playing the other 11 clubs once at home and once away. The Challenge Cup will take place concurrently with the regular season for the first time and consists of six games in the group stage.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

PawedCast Episode 325: Orlando City Preseason Results and Pride Preseason Schedule

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Orlando City has begun playing matches — well, preseason matches, anyway. The Lions have two scrimmages under their belts so far and have won both by a combined score of 5-1. While it’s true that one of those opponents so far was a college side, the Lions have not leaned on some of their best players thus far and have even participated with both starting center backs not seeing the field.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

Lion Links: 2/9/23

How’s it going, Mane Landers? We’re all another day closer to filling Exploria Stadium and cheering on our favorite teams. I’m also waiting on pins and needles for some hints on what Orlando City’s new primary jersey will look like. It’s an exciting time to be an Orlando soccer fan as both the Lions and the Orlando Pride continue their preseasons. Let’s dive right into today’s links!
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

Predicting Orlando City’s 2023 Statistical Leaders

Statistics don’t always tell the whole story, but they’re often a pretty good place to start. With the 2023 season getting closer and closer, I thought about who will end up leading Orlando City in several categories this year. I took into account several things, including the numbers a player put up last year, how many minutes they played, and the makeup of this year’s team and how that might affect things.

