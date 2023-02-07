RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Orlando City has begun playing matches — well, preseason matches, anyway. The Lions have two scrimmages under their belts so far and have won both by a combined score of 5-1. While it’s true that one of those opponents so far was a college side, the Lions have not leaned on some of their best players thus far and have even participated with both starting center backs not seeing the field.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO