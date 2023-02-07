Read full article on original website
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
Public Relations executive Carolyn Tucker was a passionate professional
Carolyn Tucker, a veteran Public Relations practitioner in Chicago for many years passed on January 30. She was 62. Services will be held Friday, February 10 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 West 95th St, Chicago. Wake at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., burial and repast immediately following.
‘Smartphones I’: Indiana University Northwest offering free non-credit courses for older learners
GARY, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest’s new “Senior University” program is giving older people a free way to get into the classroom. The courses, which are free but do not give college credit, are designed to “assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives.” They are a mix of Zoom and in-person […]
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Attorney General Todd Rokita and team win $700,000 settlement over alleged Medicaid fraud by Hammond orthopedic surgeon
Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $700,000 settlement on behalf of Hoosiers to address allegations that a Hammond orthopedic surgeon overbilled Indiana’s Medicaid program. “The purpose of Medicaid is to help patients in need cover health care expenses they otherwise would find difficult to pay,” Attorney General Rokita...
Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence
There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs. candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in the southwest suburban as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.
Lightfoot defends record in meeting with the Black Press
MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT answers questions after a mayoral candidate debate hosted by two WGN anchors on January 31, 2023 at Steinmetz High School. After a tough freshman term in office, Lori Lightfoot had a lot to say and plenty of important points to make. She had a meeting with Chicago’s Black Press, and she came out swinging as she defended her record as the city’s first Black female mayor.
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
(JNS) Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are...
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback
An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
South Side religious leaders endorse Lightfoot: ‘We need to make sure she stays in office’
African American Pastors like Torrey Barrett, of the Life Center Church of God In Christ, not only endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election, but he said shame on other Black candidates working so hard to defeat her.
Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
Sheriff Dart provides a menu of second chance programs to vets
COOK COUNTY SHERIFF Tom Dart is providing unprecedented courses and programs to scores of veterans housed at the Cook County Department of Corrections including trade courses, professional counseling, substance abuse programs, as well as partnering with community groups that prepare housing and job training upon their release. Cook County Sheriff...
Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K
An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son
Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged
(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
