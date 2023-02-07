ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

warricknews.com

Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse

The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM

As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
LISLE, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations.  . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CHICAGO, IL
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita and team win $700,000 settlement over alleged Medicaid fraud by Hammond orthopedic surgeon

Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $700,000 settlement on behalf of Hoosiers to address allegations that a Hammond orthopedic surgeon overbilled Indiana’s Medicaid program. “The purpose of Medicaid is to help patients in need cover health care expenses they otherwise would find difficult to pay,” Attorney General Rokita...
HAMMOND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Lightfoot defends record in meeting with the Black Press

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT answers questions after a mayoral candidate debate hosted by two WGN anchors on January 31, 2023 at Steinmetz High School. After a tough freshman term in office, Lori Lightfoot had a lot to say and plenty of important points to make. She had a meeting with Chicago’s Black Press, and she came out swinging as she defended her record as the city’s first Black female mayor.
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback

An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
HAMMOND, IN
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged

(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
CHICAGO, IL
