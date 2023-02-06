Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
tapinto.net
Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society
KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Scholarship is a commitment to...
tapinto.net
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
tapinto.net
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary...
tapinto.net
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ
Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
tapinto.net
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
tapinto.net
Downtown Bordentown Assoc.'s Valentine's Chocolate Walk Set for Friday Night
BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — The Downtown Bordentown Association (DBA) is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter this year with its Chocolate Walk. The DBA's 2023 Valentine's Chocolate Walk will be taking place on Friday, February 10 from 5:30PM to 8PM. Attendees can purchase a passport in advance for $8...
tapinto.net
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee
TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
tapinto.net
Bordentown Regional High School's Academic Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Friday
BORDENTOWN, NJ — Do you know a Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) or William MacFarland High School graduate who has excelled in their lives post-high school? Now is the time to nominate them for the BRHS Academic Hall of Fame. Each school year, BRHS accepts nominations for induction into...
tapinto.net
Destination Asbury Boutique to host Galentine's Day Boutique Crawl on Cookman Avenue on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
ASBURY PARK, NJ — A Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is coming to Cookman Avenue on Saturday, February 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. with over 15 stores participating in the event. Many of the participating stores will be having special sales as well as offering drinks and refreshments for shoppers to enjoy.
tapinto.net
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive
DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
tapinto.net
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
tapinto.net
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
