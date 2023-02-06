DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.

DENVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO