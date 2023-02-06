ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield

Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee

TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive

DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
