MISSOULA, Mont. — Surf's up -- but we’re not talking about water. Think breaking waves in the sky. Recently, Linda Schuff shared a photo with us through Chime In of a unique and puzzling cloud formation. She also asked for an explanation as to what it is. These are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more about these wave clouds in the video above.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO