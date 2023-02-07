Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Missoula officials aim to raise avalanche awareness in February
KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials in Missoula informally designated the month of February as Urban Avalanche Awareness Month to educate residents about the risks of urban slides and how people can protect themselves and their property. In 2014, one person died and two were injured when a human-triggered avalanche on...
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl pills
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is sentenced to prison after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills locally. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty last October after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death. Odman is sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release...
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing teen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services officials are searching for a missing teenager. Frank Edward Daniels, 16, is described as a 5-foot-11 male, who weighs 189 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Law enforcement officials report Daniels was last in contact with friends on Tuesday. It is...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
NBCMontana
Crews to start demolition on Missoula's Sleepy Inn next week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula is moving forward with plans to demolish the Sleepy Inn on West Broadway. City officials report demolition is scheduled to take place next week. Three Rivers Landworks is under contract to tear the building down. Plans to redevelop the property in line...
NBCMontana
Montana Race to the Sky takes place this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Race to the Sky begins Friday in Lincoln with veterinary check ins, and official start of all races at 2 p.m. Saturday. According to the race's website, four mushers will compete in the 300-mile race:. Clayton Perry - Power, Montana. Charmayne Morrison - Bozeman,...
NBCMontana
Public hearing for proposed Fort Missoula barrack restoration set for Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Historic Preservation Commission is holding a public hearing Wednesday on a proposal to restore the Fort Missoula alien detention center barracks. The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula says the U.S. built them between 1941 and 1944 to house Italian and Japanese internees. After the...
NBCMontana
Missoula Aging Services offers new program for home modifications
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services announced a new program is now available to help older adults modify their homes. The Home Modification program gives Missoula County adults over 60 an affordable way to make installations or repairs. The program gives seniors safer home conditions with access to grab...
NBCMontana
Veterinarians, technicians to host free clinic at Poverello Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — Volunteer veterinarians and technicians with the Street Dog Coalition will provide free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventives to pets of those experiencing homelessness this Friday. The clinic takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Poverello Center. The Street Dog Coalition...
NBCMontana
Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security benefits
MISSOULA, Mont. — A former Hamilton man admitted to making false statements in order to receive disability payments from the Social Security Administration. Aaron Lee Grossman, 50, pleaded guilty to statements to a false government agency, which is a felony. Grossman now faces a maximum of five years in...
NBCMontana
Missoula to move forward with preferred concept for Higgins Corridor reconfiguration
MISSOULA, Mont. — More changes could be on the way for the Beartracks Bridge and Higgins Avenue Corridor. Missoula City Council members voted to move forward with the preferred concept and continue to engage with the community on the project. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the goal...
NBCMontana
Mount Sentinel endurance event aims to improve local air quality
MISSOULA, Mont. — An endurance event on Mount Sentinel kicks off this Saturday and offers runners and hikers the chance to put their energy into building a community with cleaner air. Missoula's third annual Running Up for Air challenge is a collaboration between Runner's Edge and Climate Smart Missoula...
NBCMontana
Corvallis Schools on 2-hour delay
MISSOULA, Mont. — There will be two hour delay for Corvallis Schools due to hazardous road conditions and no plows. School will start at 10:30 a.m.
NBCMontana
MCPS board decides not to select superintendent yet
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees did not select a new school superintendent during Tuesday night's meeting. The decision was unanimous, with trustees agreeing to keep the search open. Officials said they want someone who is familiar with running a school district the size...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Explaining Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds
MISSOULA, Mont. — Surf's up -- but we’re not talking about water. Think breaking waves in the sky. Recently, Linda Schuff shared a photo with us through Chime In of a unique and puzzling cloud formation. She also asked for an explanation as to what it is. These are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more about these wave clouds in the video above.
NBCMontana
MCT adds 'Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.' performance Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Children's Theatre added an extra performance of its sold-out production “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” this Friday. The performance starts at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 406-728-7529.
Comments / 0