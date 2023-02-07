ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Draft Network sends Vikings a WR in latest mock draft

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
The addition of Brian Flores as defensive coordinator likely signals a focus on defense, especially with how he prioritizes man coverage. However, it’s not the only route that the Vikings can go in the draft to get better.

The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs is one of those people. He has the Vikings going wide receiver by selecting Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“You certainly don’t get the warm and fuzzies about Adam Thielen right now in Minnesota, so wide receiver makes sense as a pivot for the Vikings. A cornerback run earlier in the draft likely didn’t help us get defensive help for the Vikings but he, the draft is more than one round long. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a nifty route-runner who can complement Justin Jefferson very well.”

Adding a wide receiver to complement Jefferson should be a priority. Is it how you should spend your first round pick? That’s a great question worth a long debate. Smith-Njigba is great in space and understands how to win in open space. He likely is a slot-only, but with the Vikings using a lot of condensed sets, they can work with that.

