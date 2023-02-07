Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Bishop Trotter: ‘The Black church will pull Dr. Wilson across the finish line’
BISHOP LARRY D. TROTTER, pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church, other clergy and supporters, Wednesday, February 8, 2023,. endorsed mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor saying he’s been helping the community for 40 years and did so without asking for any money. Wilson said he will not take a pension and will donate his mayoral paycheck to various churches. “The only one.
Public Relations executive Carolyn Tucker was a passionate professional
Carolyn Tucker, a veteran Public Relations practitioner in Chicago for many years passed on January 30. She was 62. Services will be held Friday, February 10 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 West 95th St, Chicago. Wake at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., burial and repast immediately following.
Black History Month: How South Side center, children's museum promote African American art
The oldest African American art center in the country is right here in Chicago. The South Side Community Art Center was founded in 1940, created under the Works Progress Administration's Federal Art Project.
fox32chicago.com
Ladies of Virtue spreading 'LOV' to young women in Chicago
Ladies of Virtue is a mentoring and leadership program for young Black women in Chicago. The organization has served 2,000 girls over the last 11 years by providing them with a community of support, love and positive role models. In honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day, the group is celebrating LOV Day where they will deliver 400 care packages to girls across the city.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Moraine Valley names two board members to fill vacancies
The Moraine Valley Community College Board of Trustees has selected two district residents to fill vacancies left by board members who resigned last month. Jaclyn O’Day, of Palos Park, was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Tiffany Robinson, of Robbins, was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 31. O’Day...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
InZone Project still helps Chicago boys of color succeed in new environment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, CBS 2 is revisiting one man's vision to help young Black and brown boys from some of Chicago's roughest neighborhoods succeed in a new environment.CBS 2's Jim Williams took us back to The InZone Project, and its growing success.There was a bit of after school fun for middle schoolers arriving home in northwest suburban Barrington Hills. The home purchased by Terrance Wallace, The InZone Project's founder, gives the 10 boys the opportunity to attend eighth through 12th grade in the award-winning Barrington School District."So I take legal guardianship...
Award-winning songwriter gives $500,000 to Alma Mater to promote the arts
Award-winning, pop chart-topping songwriter Justin Tranter is in town this weekend, visiting their Alma Mater The Chicago Academy for the Arts, after making a half million dollar donation to the school.
Chicagoan part of distinguished group known as the Montford Point Marines
The all-Black, North Carolina-based unit was established in 1942 following an executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt prohibiting racial discrimination in the defense industry and in government.
stljewishlight.org
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
(JNS) Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are...
Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence
There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs. candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in the southwest suburban as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.
Curtis Mayfield: A Chicago Legend Who Used Music to Unite and Inspire
The singer, songwriter, and activist was one of the most influential musicians from Chicago. You never know if there will be moments like this in your life. But what you do know are your dreams.
Sheriff Dart provides a menu of second chance programs to vets
COOK COUNTY SHERIFF Tom Dart is providing unprecedented courses and programs to scores of veterans housed at the Cook County Department of Corrections including trade courses, professional counseling, substance abuse programs, as well as partnering with community groups that prepare housing and job training upon their release. Cook County Sheriff...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
WBUR
From friends to rivals to friends again: Former gang members on why they joined Chicago gangs
Nearly 700 people were killed in Chicago last year, most of them in shootings. Chicago has been trying to break the cycle of violence by turning to community-based violence intervention, including former gang members working to intervene in gang disputes. For this season of the podcast "Motive," WBEZ's Patrick Smith...
Saint Sabina kicks off African-American History Month with Shark Tank Contest
THE COMMUNITY OF Saint Sabina is creating a new tradition for African American History Month. During a press conference, Father Michael L. Pfleger pictured above surrounded by supporters, members and political and community leaders announced the launch of their own Shark Tank-type contest on Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Joseph Saunders)
'Baby Grace,' Chicago Safe Haven advocate Morgan Hill dies after losing battle with epilepsy: family
As an infant, Hill was left in a dumpster at a Northwest suburban hospital and nicknamed "Baby Grace."
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned Store
Since August 31, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused over 1,500 migrants to the City of Chicago. Then Colorado also bussed migrants to the city. The City is supporting about 5,000 migrants from the two states. Because of this, Chicago has struggled to handle supporting the migrants who arrived.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1