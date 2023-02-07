Indiana’s history isn’t complete without Black history How do you preserve history you don’t know exists?

Read full article on original website
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
We May Never Really Know Why These Indiana Trees Are Covered with Shoes
Just this past weekend, we went for a drive through south central Kentucky--Simpson and Warren Counties, to be exact. One of the reasons was to see a giant fork in the road, one of many quirky roadside attractions this country has to offer. Have you ever seen the world's largest...
Can I legally marry my cousin in Indiana?
While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you.
IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to Biden speech
Dan Spehler and Kristen Eskow talks with Indiana lawmakers. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week's top stories. Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Laura Wilson & Adam Wren. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy's northwest side...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Dozens plunge into icy cold water for Special Olympics Indiana
After raising money for Special Olympics Indiana, hundreds plunged into a chilly lake Saturday morning.
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Jasper Post names their Trooper of the Year
At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 "Trooper of the District." M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts."This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department's high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission," emphasized Lt. Allen, "and a Trooper's professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated."
Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers
It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
So. Indiana school district pays for master's degrees to attract teachers
North Harrison Community Schools is helping 18 staff members cover costs towards earning their masters’ degrees.
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Housekeeping by Day, Rockstar at Night — Indiana State Park Employees Had No Idea Their Co-Worker Leads a Double Life
When she was 8-years-old, Cynthia Murray begged her mom to let her sing in an elementary school talent show. She liked to sing, but until that show, wasn't fully aware of just how good she was at doing it. At age eight, Cynthia was a hit. Yeah, she could sing! REALLY sing. And all of her classmates and their parents witnessed that school's version of "A Star is Born."
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for ‘unexpected,’ additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
