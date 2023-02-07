Read full article on original website
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette
Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter lost husband of 37 years to a rare cancer 2 years ago, more stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers..."Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, on Feb. 3, 2021. The attorney, who was 73, died of myelofibrosis -- a rare type of blood cancer. "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert," Lynda told People magazine later that year. "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Casting director recalls sexy romps with Rock Hudson and Robert Reed
Casting director Joel Thurm allegedly had sexual encounters with Hollywood icons Rock Hudson and Robert Reed. In his recently released memoir, “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director,” Thurm explains that he had attended an industry party in the ’70s where most of the attendees were gay. They had gathered to watch one of the first full-length, big-budget, gay-porn flicks called “Boys in the Sand.” In attendance was Hudson, one of his childhood crushes. The Brooklyn native claims that the “Giant” star caught his eye and beckoned him to follow him into a bedroom. However, once they were alone,...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
Christina Applegate Says This Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show As An Actor'
The "Dead to Me" star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Legendary Actor Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.
See the Cast of 'Titanic' 25 Years After the Movie Sailed Into Theaters
It's been 25 years and we can still remember the first time we watched Titanic, the mega-blockbuster from James Cameron starring a then relatively unknown Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two young, star-crossed lovers on a doomed ocean liner. Titanic went on to break box office records and was...
John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'
John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character. The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows. According...
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer
The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
Prime Video's 'Somebody I Used to Know' Filming Locations Will Enamor You With the Northwest
Real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie team up for an Amazon Prime movie, Somebody I Used to Know, streaming starting February 10, 2023. According to a press release, the film centers around Ally, played by Alison of Roar fame, who revisits her hometown after her work life implodes. Ally reunites with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis from Top Gun: Maverick), and falls for him all over again. There’s only one issue: He’s engaged to someone else named Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons).
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Hollywood Heights' Actor, Dead at 34
Longo's body was reportedly found Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
Salma Hayek Reveals The Shocking Reason Behind Her Surprise Wedding, And Why Her Family ‘Dragged’ Her To The Courthouse For It
Salma Hayek explains the shocking reason behind her surprise wedding, and why her family had to drag her to the courthouse for it.
'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Season 21 Winner Dishes on Finale and Life Post-Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. After weeks of high-pressure tests and successful (as well as not-so-successful) kitchen services, the Season 21 winner was finally announced on Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. With only three chefs remaining — Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, and Dafne Mejia — only one could be crowned the winner and named the head chef at Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant at Caesers in Atlantic City, N.J.
