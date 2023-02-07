ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Smith continues to be a popular selection in latest mock draft

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have a major need at cornerback. What will be fascinating is how they choose to approach the position. Brian Flores loves to utilize heavy pressure and prioritizes man coverage.

The scouting department from The 33rd Team agrees with that assessment as they sent the Vikings South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in their latest mock draft.

“Minnesota gave up the second-most passing yards per game last season. The Vikings improve their secondary with this pick. Cam Smith (scouting report) is a confident player with outstanding quickness and has produced vs. top-level wide receivers.”

Smith is a very versatile cornerback that understands how to use his length and has the long speed and athleticism to keep up with the best wide receivers.

In fact, when the Gamecocks played against Tennessee which they won 63-38, Smith covered potential first-round pick Jalin Hyatt like a glove and limited his production. This was the same receiver who took Nick Saban to school for 210 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith would be a great addition to the Vikings cornerback room.

