(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas were the only two regional teams of five to pick up wins on the women’s side Saturday. Iowa State (15-7, 7-5): No. 21 Iowa State dropped their third straight to West Virginia (15-8, 6-6), 73-60. Ashley Joens had 17 points and nine rebounds and Emily Ryan added 13 points, seven boards and four assists for the Cyclones. Denae Fritz pitched in 11 points of her own in the loss.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO