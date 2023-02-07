Read full article on original website
Richard D. (Dick) Ratliff, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dick passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
Mike Mundorf, 51, Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/11): AL wins in Des Moines, Maryville, North Andrew, Elmwood-Murdock among winners
(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL. Sioux City...
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
Treynor's historic day leads to team title at 1A District Tournament
(Oakland) -- An unforgettable day for Treynor wrestling highlighted Saturday's festivities at the Class 1A District 8 Tournament at Riverside High School in Oakland. The Cardinals won a hotly-contested team race with 160 points and sent a school-record six wrestlers onto next week's state tournament. Dan Gregory (285) and Levi...
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
Shenandoah grad Hiser named KCAC Coach of the Year
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah graduate Kyle Hiser has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track Coach of the Year. Hiser -- the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan -- earned this award after his team posted a school-best second-place at the KCAC Conference Championships on Saturday,. The Coyotes totaled 123...
Women's College Basketball (2/12): Northwest Missouri State, Kansas snag wins
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas were the only two regional teams of five to pick up wins on the women’s side Saturday. Iowa State (15-7, 7-5): No. 21 Iowa State dropped their third straight to West Virginia (15-8, 6-6), 73-60. Ashley Joens had 17 points and nine rebounds and Emily Ryan added 13 points, seven boards and four assists for the Cyclones. Denae Fritz pitched in 11 points of her own in the loss.
Atlantic kicks off postseason with rout of Clarinda
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night. The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal. "We made sure we...
Tom Christensen Obituary
Tom H. Christensen, age 90, of Anita, IA, passed away at his residence in Anita under brief hospice care on Thursday, February 09, 2023. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Althea Joanne Christensen of Anita. A full obituary will be published once complete. Arrangements are pending with the...
Clarke uses second quarter rally, late game defense to prevail over Shenandoah
(Osceola) -- The Clarke girl's basketball team rode a solid halftime lead and late-game defense to keep their postseason alive and defeat Shenandoah 58-44. After a back-and-forth first half, the Indians (16-6) locked down defensively in the second half to advance to the second round of action in the Class 3A Region 5 bracket and bring a close to the Fillies' (10-12) season.
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold
Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
College Baseball Scoreboard (2/12): Northwest falls to 1-7
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State fell to 1-7 with a loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday in regional college baseball. Northwestern Oklahoma State 10 Northwest Missouri State 2.
Julia May Gay, 85, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
