Treasurer Maria Pappas launches newsletter
1st Issue Shows Low Property Tax Collection Rates Harm Minority South Suburbs by Curtailing Government Services and Fueling Higher Tax Rates. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas on Wednesday released the first issue of a new periodic newsletter highlighting property tax issues unearthed by her Research Team. The first issue of...
Public Relations executive Carolyn Tucker was a passionate professional
Carolyn Tucker, a veteran Public Relations practitioner in Chicago for many years passed on January 30. She was 62. Services will be held Friday, February 10 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 West 95th St, Chicago. Wake at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., burial and repast immediately following.
Rep. Smith celebrates USDOT infrastructure investment into the Gary Community
Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) celebrated the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) significant infrastructure investment into the Gary community. The Biden Administration announced also on Wednesday that Gary was awarded $140,000 through USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads from All (SS4A) Grant Program. This program is designed to make infrastructure improvements to prevent deaths and serious injuries from occurring on roadways.
Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West is delivering for Chicago’s Black and Brown developers
THE AUBURN GRESHAM Apartments (838 W. 79th St.) shown in the rendering above, was the first INVEST South/West project to be approved by the City Council in 2022. (Photo credit: Department of Planning and Development) By: Torrey Barrett, Principal Imagine Development Group; Larry Huggins, CEO Riteway-Huggins Construction Services, Inc; AJ...
GCSC’s Partnership with Boeing expands STEM interest among Scholars
Photo caption: A STUDENT PARTICIPATING in the GSCSC and Boeing STEM program partnership completes his hands-on project. For the past few years, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) has been working with Boeing to expand the STEM interest among students. This past week, the CTE (Career and Technical Education) students at the Gary Area Career Center participated in the company’s STEM Roadshow initiative.
Yellow Banana seeking local operators and products as it prepares to reopen shuttered grocery site in Englewood
Company to Identify Local Vendors to Operate Bakery, Hot Foods and Juice Bar Inside Store. Yellow Banana, LLC has inked an agreement to reopen the Englewood grocery site previously operated by Whole Foods Market. The new store, which will be operated as a Save A Lot, will ensure access to healthy and affordable options through an assortment of fresh and organic produce, meat cut daily in store, and a curated selection of local, national and private label products.
Lightfoot defends record in meeting with the Black Press
MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT answers questions after a mayoral candidate debate hosted by two WGN anchors on January 31, 2023 at Steinmetz High School. After a tough freshman term in office, Lori Lightfoot had a lot to say and plenty of important points to make. She had a meeting with Chicago’s Black Press, and she came out swinging as she defended her record as the city’s first Black female mayor.
Saint Sabina kicks off African-American History Month with Shark Tank Contest
THE COMMUNITY OF Saint Sabina is creating a new tradition for African American History Month. During a press conference, Father Michael L. Pfleger pictured above surrounded by supporters, members and political and community leaders announced the launch of their own Shark Tank-type contest on Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Joseph Saunders)
Sheriff Dart provides a menu of second chance programs to vets
COOK COUNTY SHERIFF Tom Dart is providing unprecedented courses and programs to scores of veterans housed at the Cook County Department of Corrections including trade courses, professional counseling, substance abuse programs, as well as partnering with community groups that prepare housing and job training upon their release. Cook County Sheriff...
Bishop Trotter: ‘The Black church will pull Dr. Wilson across the finish line’
BISHOP LARRY D. TROTTER, pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church, other clergy and supporters, Wednesday, February 8, 2023,. endorsed mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor saying he’s been helping the community for 40 years and did so without asking for any money. Wilson said he will not take a pension and will donate his mayoral paycheck to various churches. “The only one.
McCann to mayor: “Don’t cancel Appendix G that hires Black firemen”
Because the Chicago Firefighters Union, Local No. 2’s contract has not yet been signed, retired Chicago Fire Department Captain Ezra McCann, late Sunday night, January 29, called on Mayor Lightfoot not to cancel Appendix G, approved in 1980 that ended the city’s Fire Department’s strike and increased the hiring of Black firemen.
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
Push for state child tax credit begins, could face uphill battle
Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, joins advocates at a news conference Tuesday to call for the creation of a state child tax credit. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock) A group of Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday called for creating a state-level child tax credit that would give low- and middle income families up to $700 per child each year in tax relief.
$1 Million Mega Millions win in Northbrook
Lottery dreams are now a reality for a lucky ticket holder in Illinois – that lucky someone is holding a winning Mega Millions ticket worth a cool $1 million. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year.
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged
(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
Opera The Factotum’ celebrates Black joy in a South Side barbershop
Opera gets a dramatic remix by Lyric Opera of Chicago with the world premiere of the new soul opera “The Factotum,” created by Will Liverman and DJ King Rico, presented at Chicago’s Harris Theater, located at 205 E. Randolph St., for five performances, February 3–12. Loosely...
“HIV and The Journey Toward Zero” premieres on Tuesday, February 7th
The documentary in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Public Health, Tessa Films and local community organizations sparks important conversations around the end of the HIV epidemic. WHAT: Join CDPH, Tessa Films and local community organizations on Tuesday, February 7th for the premiere of “HIV and The Journey Toward Zero”....
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Game as Reserve
In a recent statement, the Chicago Bulls franchise announced guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 19. According to the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan earned his sixth career NBA All-Star honors, including his second-straight...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
