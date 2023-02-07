ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Treasurer Maria Pappas launches newsletter

1st Issue Shows Low Property Tax Collection Rates Harm Minority South Suburbs by Curtailing Government Services and Fueling Higher Tax Rates. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas on Wednesday released the first issue of a new periodic newsletter highlighting property tax issues unearthed by her Research Team. The first issue of...
The Crusader Newspaper

Rep. Smith celebrates USDOT infrastructure investment into the Gary Community

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) celebrated the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) significant infrastructure investment into the Gary community. The Biden Administration announced also on Wednesday that Gary was awarded $140,000 through USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads from All (SS4A) Grant Program. This program is designed to make infrastructure improvements to prevent deaths and serious injuries from occurring on roadways.
The Crusader Newspaper

GCSC’s Partnership with Boeing expands STEM interest among Scholars

Photo caption: A STUDENT PARTICIPATING in the GSCSC and Boeing STEM program partnership completes his hands-on project. For the past few years, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) has been working with Boeing to expand the STEM interest among students. This past week, the CTE (Career and Technical Education) students at the Gary Area Career Center participated in the company’s STEM Roadshow initiative.
The Crusader Newspaper

Yellow Banana seeking local operators and products as it prepares to reopen shuttered grocery site in Englewood

Company to Identify Local Vendors to Operate Bakery, Hot Foods and Juice Bar Inside Store. Yellow Banana, LLC has inked an agreement to reopen the Englewood grocery site previously operated by Whole Foods Market. The new store, which will be operated as a Save A Lot, will ensure access to healthy and affordable options through an assortment of fresh and organic produce, meat cut daily in store, and a curated selection of local, national and private label products.
The Crusader Newspaper

Lightfoot defends record in meeting with the Black Press

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT answers questions after a mayoral candidate debate hosted by two WGN anchors on January 31, 2023 at Steinmetz High School. After a tough freshman term in office, Lori Lightfoot had a lot to say and plenty of important points to make. She had a meeting with Chicago’s Black Press, and she came out swinging as she defended her record as the city’s first Black female mayor.
The Crusader Newspaper

Bishop Trotter: ‘The Black church will pull Dr. Wilson across the finish line’

BISHOP LARRY D. TROTTER, pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church, other clergy and supporters, Wednesday, February 8, 2023,. endorsed mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor saying he’s been helping the community for 40 years and did so without asking for any money. Wilson said he will not take a pension and will donate his mayoral paycheck to various churches. “The only one.
The Crusader Newspaper

Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM

As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
The Crusader Newspaper

$1 Million Mega Millions win in Northbrook

Lottery dreams are now a reality for a lucky ticket holder in Illinois – that lucky someone is holding a winning Mega Millions ticket worth a cool $1 million. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year.
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged

(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
The Crusader Newspaper

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

