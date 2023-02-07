Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Debuts SS23 Campaign Starring Gigi Hadid
London-based label Self-Portrait has debuted its newest campaign for the Spring/Summer 2023 season featuring Gigi Hadid. The visuals, shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York City, reflect creative director Han Chong’s focus on individuality and confidence. Hadid is spotted throughout the Big Apple, wearing highlight pieces from the label’s latest collection. The star is seen in an embellished chain mesh dress with encrusted straps, as well as a sparkly cardigan and skirt set in green. Hadid additionally dons a pink body-hugging dress and a cropped tweed top paired with a maxi-length skirt.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Hypebae
Meet the Indian Designer Behind Cardi B's Electrifying Grammy's Dress
The concept of couture is one that comes naturally to a lot of the South Asian community. From lavish wedding outfits to heavy costume jewelry, the idea of excess is pretty much in our blood and continues to permeate and influence Western design. One pioneer within the couture movement is Gaurav Gupta, an Indian couture designer whose work recently made its way onto the Grammy’s red carpet, worn by Cardi B. While the name might seem new to some of us — he’s already a pretty big deal.
Hypebae
HBO Confirms 'The Idol' Release Date
Since HBO first announced its new series, The Idol, all eyes have been on the twisted show’s release date and at long last, we have some answers. The series, created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) and Euphoria‘s creator Sam Levinson, marks BLACKPINK member Jennie’s acting debut and stars Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. Set to follow the relationship between Depp and Tesfaye, the show’s official synopsis reads, “The Idol, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian and North West Make the Cutest Hairstyling TikTok
At this point, we know that North West is a TikTok star. Her makeup and hair tutorials prove that she’s going to be something serious as she gets older. But those joint TikTok’s with her mommy, Kim Kardashian, take the cake. The mother-daughter duo took to the Tok to do a mini hairstyling feature and it was honestly the cutest thing.
Hypebae
Paramore Finally Drops Their Sixth Studio Album, 'This Is Why'
Is officially back with a new album. The band, consisting of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York, have returned with This Is Why — their sixth studio LP. This Is Why is made up of 10 tracks, including — “This is Why” and “The News” — their latest singles. Williams previously explained how the title track came about. “‘This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album,” she said in a press release. “To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album. It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years. You’d think after a global pandemic of f-cking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”
Hypebae
Pamela Anderson's Signature "Scandinavian Blonde" Is the Work of a $5 USD Box Dye
For the last year, Pamela Anderson has been having a real moment. From our fave A-listers recreating her iconic tousled updo hairstyle to Netflix‘s latest documentary, Pamela, A Love Story which dropped earlier this year — Anderson is a trending topic. While she set the record straight on many subjects, we’re focused on the neverending TikTok and Instagram makeup and hair tutorials appearing on our FYP pages.
Hypebae
See Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner's Steamy Romance in the New 'Beautiful Disaster' Trailer
The official trailer for Beautiful Disaster is here. The film, which is based on the book by Jamie McGuire, stars Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner. “Bad-boy Travis Maddox (Sprouse) is exactly what college freshman Abby Abernathy (Gardner) needs and wants — to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.”
Hypebae
Madonna Blames "Ageism and Misogyny" for Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Look
Madonna is not here for the criticism she’s received from her 2023 Grammys look. The singer took to Instagram to slam haters, calling them out for ageism and misogyny. Madonna began by explaining why it was important for her to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who became the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. Instead, she was disappointed that many were fixated on her appearance. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she wrote. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”
Hypebae
Thanks to TikTok, We'll All Be Using Bella Hadid's Face Tape Hack
Let’s be honest, there’s nothing like have a snatched face like your favorite supermodel. Most importantly who wouldn’t want to have a face snatched to the God’s like Bella Hadid? Well, now we all can thanks to an old hack that pro MUAs and the industry’s most sought-after models swear by and it involves the use of tape. Keep reading on to find out more.
Hypebae
'Outer Banks' Stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes on Filming Season 3 Post-Breakup
Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes are keen on always keeping things professional. The actors, who previously dated, revealed how they handled filming Season 3 after breaking up. Additionally, their characters are still a couple on the show. “Mads and I have been working together now for 30...
Hypebae
Penn Badgley on Requesting "No More Intimacy Scenes" on Season 4 of 'You'
If you’ve noticed less steamy scenes on the new season of You, just know there’s a reason for that. Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg aka Jonathan Moore, has requested “no more intimacy scenes.”. “I asked Sera Gamble, [the] creator, ‘Can I just do no more intimacy...
Hypebae
Rihanna Drops Fenty Beauty "Icon Velvet" Liquid Lipsticks Ahead of Super Bowl Headline
Everyone is excited for the Rihanna concert, also known as Apple Music’s Super Bowl XLVII Halftime show. For beauty enthusiasts, we know she’s going to serve a bomb hair and makeup look — and to further prove this point, the star dropped a new Velvet Liquid Lipstick to Fenty Beauty’s “Icon” family. (As icons casually do.)
Hypebae
Jeremy Scott Adds Detachable Bones to adidas Campus 80s
Jeremy Scott and adidas are back at it again, delivering yet another over-the-top sneaker design for the maximalists. This time around, the duo has reworked the Campus 80s, which come with oversized bone attachments on the lacing system. The design is further highlighted with furry detailing on the tongue, while adidas’ signature Three Stripes remain on the sides. The kicks are complete with the Trefoil logo on the heel tab. The collaboration comes in two colorways — a simple “Core Black/Footwear White” pair with a black upper with white accents, and another extravagant iteration featuring bold pink and black zebra stripes.
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski’s XXL Blowout Curls Puts the Glamour Back in NYFW Nightlife
New York Fashion Week is kicking off with a big bang and Emily Ratajkowski is at the forefront, taking no prisoners with her ’80s-inspired nighttime curls. Emrata sported her most enormous blown-out curls for the Viktor & Rolf fragrance launch party. The brand threw a celebration in NYC in honor of Emily’s new role as the face of the cult-loved “Flowerbomb,” perfume which will be reaching its 20-year celebration in shy of just two years. The model’s hairstyle was created by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez and shared on Instagram by makeup artist Hung Vango. For the glam, Vango cultivated the star with a dark eye, serving nothing but high-fashion, supermodel energy which paired well with her mega-volume curled tresses and sharp center part. (Or shall we call it a “buss down” middle part.)
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Almost Returned to Season 4 of 'You'
Before Wednesday, Jenna Ortega was part of another hit Netflix show — You. Turns out, Ortega was close to making an appearance on Season 4, reprising her role as Ellie. However, due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday, it didn’t happen. “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we...
Hypebae
Can Joe Goldberg From Netflix's 'You' Be Redeemed?
So far, there are four seasons of You, and in each one, we see Joe Goldberg, who is portrayed by Penn Badgley, make horrible decisions. The famous fictional serial killer continues to increase his body count in addition to stalking and harrasing, which altogether makes it difficult to believe he can be found redeemable. Badgley shares his thoughts on whether he thinks Joe can be saved or not.
Hypebae
Slip Into Something Sexy for Valentine's Day With "Black Sheer Pantyhose" Nails
Valentine’s Day nail art has gotten a sexy update. Gone are the days of pink and red hearts. This year we’re sliding into something a bit more slinky and chic. Entering the manicure chat: “Black sheer pantyhose” nails. Coined by iconic manicurist Betina Goldstein, the look...
Hypebae
Phoebe Philo's New Fashion Label Will Make Its Debut in September
After exiting CELINE back in 2017, Phoebe Philo announced the launch of her own fashion label four years later and since then, all eyes have been on the designer’s next move. Now, Philo has shared an update on the forthcoming brand, announcing that its inaugural collection will be revealed...
