Rising UK Label Lost Boys Channel Says "Pretty Girls Never Die" With Its Latest Capsule
Rising Nottingham-based streetwear brand Lost Boys Channel has just presented a new female-centric collection that proves tracksuits can sit pretty in pink. Throughout the UK, there’s an abundance of streetwear labels representing their city to the fullest. For example, Corteiz is shutting London down regularly, Clints and Drama Call are pushing are pushing Manchester far and wide and even Bene Culture takes its following through the depths of Birmingham with its regular drops.
Heat Haze and Surrealist Artworks Fuel Karmuel Young's "Project 07: Mirage" Collection
Following its “Project 06: Same But Not Same” collection, Hong Kong-based imprint Karmuel Young has returned to deliver its latest expression of striking menswear. Titled “Project 07: Mirage,” the collection is fueled by heat haze and surrealist artworks, two inspirations that result in peculiar objects appearing unexpectedly in extraneous settings. The range utilizes the inspirations to reinforce its signature juxtaposition between natural and synthetic elements.
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Have An Artistic Valentine's Day with Pieter Ceizer's New 'Amour' Wood Sculpture
Flowers, chocolates and a big ol’ teddy bear are time-honored Valentine’s Day gifts, but if your special someone is an artistic sort — or if you’re a single artistic sort who’s looking to cop something to stave off the gnawing loneliness that the “holiday” often bestows — Pieter Ceizer has got you covered this season. His long-running Woody sculpture series is continuing with a new model dubbed Amour, a love-filled creation that marks his second Valentine’s-themed release after 2021’s Love sculpture.
Over the Influence Explores Interruption as a Tool for Abstraction in New Group Show
On view in Los Angeles until March 12. Los Angeles is gearing up for a busy week with Frieze, Felix and the many events orbiting the fairs. Amongst the exhibitions to check out, Over the Influence is showcasing a new group show from artists Lauren Wy, Zes, Brittany Fanning and Jean Nagai.
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
The 2023 Metallic Fund Continues to Champion Black Creative Talent in Britain
The U.K. is home to thousands of Black and POC creatives that have worked to become leading personalities in their space. It can be challenging to break into artistic industries, but the Metallic Fund is here to support ambitious talent on their journey to success. In 2021 Hypebeast helped launch...
D4VD Debuts New Ballad "Placebo Effect"
To prevent copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, David Anthony Burke, who goes by d4vd, decided to record his own music from his sister’s closet on BandLab. Encouraged after his first releases began being used by others in their gaming montages, he created the viral breakthrough track “Romantic Homicide” which was later rereleased through Darkroom and Interscope, peaking at #1 on Spotify’s US Viral Charts.
Central Cee Is All About Commitment in His Latest Single "Me and You"
West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new single dubbed “Me and You,” his own spin on a love song just before Valentine’s Day. There are not many artists that can capture a generation of new-school rap fans in the way that Central Cee has. His songs always hit big numbers and his smart use of samples, meme-worthy lyrics and club-friendly instrumentals often find themselves in the heat of raves and car cruises alike.
Bakar Returns With "Good News" Single
British singer Bakar has released his first single of the year titled “Good News.” The genre-bending track first debuted at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s show during Paris Fashion Week, offering a glimpse into the artist’s headspace following the release of his Nobody’s Home (2022) album.
