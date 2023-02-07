Read full article on original website
Chico City Council considers redesign for downtown traffic
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Council is going to look at major changes to traffic downtown. They want to improve traffic, walkability and bike lane safety. At this week's meeting councilmember Tom Van Overbeek suggested replacing parallel parking with more diagonal parking to add more parking spaces. Councilmembers agreed...
City to issue notices to unauthorized homeless camper at alternative site
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
Suspicious activity in Tri Counties Bank system forces it to shut down services
CHICO, Calif. - Many people couldn’t get through to anyone or make transactions through an ATM at Tri Counties Bank. Beatrice Meehan has been a Tri Counties customer for three months. "They told me I can't get my balance, and they don't know when the problem is going to...
Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County
Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's Resiliency Empowerment Support Program to help transition homeless people with mental health illnesses to long-term housing. Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County. Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's...
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday claims a woman was left at the Butte County...
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
Tri Counties Bank phones are down
CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding
ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
Police search for suspect who assaulted a Chico grocery store employee
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a FoodMaxx employee in Chico. The Chico Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday a man is suspected of assaulting the employee after they say he was caught trying to steal. In a...
Community Lip Sync Challenge returns to Chico next month
CHICO, Calif. - This year's Lip Sync challenge, a fundraiser for the Music Therapy Impact Fund, is on March 4. The Music Therapy Impact Fund provides music therapy services in Butte County and beyond. It includes the North State Therapy Choir and Hospice Music Therapy. Food and drinks will be...
Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River
ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
Welding students compete in fire pit competitions
About a dozen schools faced off in a welding competition in Durham on Friday. About a dozen schools faced off in a welding competition in Durham on Friday.
North State Symphony to perform in Chico, Redding this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony will be performing in Chico and Redding this weekend. Guest artists James Johnson, Sarah Harris and the MTAC Youth Orchestra will be performing in Chico at the Laxson AUditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and again Sunday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding at 2 p.m.
