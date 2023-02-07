ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Chico City Council considers redesign for downtown traffic

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Council is going to look at major changes to traffic downtown. They want to improve traffic, walkability and bike lane safety. At this week's meeting councilmember Tom Van Overbeek suggested replacing parallel parking with more diagonal parking to add more parking spaces. Councilmembers agreed...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County

Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's Resiliency Empowerment Support Program to help transition homeless people with mental health illnesses to long-term housing. Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County. Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's...
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries

CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tri Counties Bank phones are down

CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding

ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police search for suspect who assaulted a Chico grocery store employee

CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a FoodMaxx employee in Chico. The Chico Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday a man is suspected of assaulting the employee after they say he was caught trying to steal. In a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Community Lip Sync Challenge returns to Chico next month

CHICO, Calif. - This year's Lip Sync challenge, a fundraiser for the Music Therapy Impact Fund, is on March 4. The Music Therapy Impact Fund provides music therapy services in Butte County and beyond. It includes the North State Therapy Choir and Hospice Music Therapy. Food and drinks will be...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River

ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North State Symphony to perform in Chico, Redding this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony will be performing in Chico and Redding this weekend. Guest artists James Johnson, Sarah Harris and the MTAC Youth Orchestra will be performing in Chico at the Laxson AUditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and again Sunday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding at 2 p.m.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing

Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
COTTONWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy