9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "We had 9 kids in 13 years; it only takes a few days to have another baby"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a loving partner and kids while looking after your home and making memories is one of the most wonderful things for a couple. Sometimes, though, kids bring joy, and then it turns to stress if there are too many. And being unable to cover the costs of what they need while also wanting to be close to your partner will add pressure to your relationship.
HollywoodLife

Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’

Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
One Green Planet

Eight Kittens Find Their Way Up The Stairs to Surprise Human [Video]

Ready for some adorable content? These eight tiny kittens walked up the stairs to surprise their cat and human mother in the morning and they are so cute!. @pearlsragdolls posted a clip of an adult cat meowing at a bedroom door. The woman opens the door and there are eight tiny white kittens waiting outside the door to start the day. Who wouldn’t want to be woken up like this? The video racked up over 7 million views and thousands of comments from users gushing over the group.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

