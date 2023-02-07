Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Ukraine Loses an Ally After Warning That Putin Planned to 'Destroy' Moldova
Moldova's prime minister resigned Friday after her country reported that a Russian missile had entered its airspace.
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Hardline Russian Critics Are Forcing Putin's Hand
A measure proposed by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin would criminalize the criticism of anyone who took part in combat operations in Ukraine.
Ukraine Mocks Russia With a HIMARS 'Good Night': 'Usually Means Farewell'
Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted a video demonstrating the rocket launcher's capabilities, which have been a key asset in Ukraine's defense against Russia.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
wegotthiscovered.com
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly unable to handle ‘evil’ performance of ‘Unholy’ at the Grammys
You’d think that, as elected officials, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would have better things to do than freak out on social media about a performance of “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammy-award winning single at last night’s awards show.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
DeSantis Responds to Trump Spreading Rumor He Drank With High School Girls
On Tuesday, the former president shared images allegedly depicting the governor with underaged girls at a high school party.
Donald Trump Says Jill Biden 'Looking Lovely' During State of the Union
The former president said the first lady was "looking lovely" in her "beautiful" purple dress as he struck an uncharacteristically conciliatory tone.
'I Served on U.S. Army Abrams Tanks—Giving Them to Ukraine Is Risky'
U.S. Army veteran Glenn Girona writes about the U.S. decision to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
Wagner Troops Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels—Reports
The clip appears to show four Wagner Group fighters dragging their commander through Bakhmut by his arms and legs.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Russians Are Beginning to Question Aims of Putin's War
Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece, Margarita Simonyan, said on state TV Russians are complaining to her "every day" that they don't understand the war's objectives.
Even Donald Trump Admits Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech Was Great
President Biden ended his speech "far stronger than he began," Trump said following the address.
Russian Tanks Accidentally Run Over Their Own Troops in Shocking Video
Ukraine's military said Thursday that Russian forces had lost dozens of armored vehicles in a failed attempt to take Vuhledar.
Trump Misspelling 'Stolen' in Election Rant Sparks Avalanche of Bread Jokes
The latest Donald Trump typo is actually a common mistake made by the former president.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Biden's State of the Union Sends Trump Into a Tizzy
Trump repeatedly posted to Truth Social and later claimed to deliver "the real State of the Union" in a short video published after the president's address.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1120M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0