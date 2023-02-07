Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
George Santos Escalates Feud With Mitt Romney
"I'm never gonna shut up and go to the back of the room," Santos said in response to Romney's criticisms.
George Santos Says He Founded His Company While in Middle School
Santos claims he was paid $750,000 by his company the Devolder Organization.
George Santos Is Collecting Money for a Campaign He Says Isn't Happening
"All of the investigations are becoming a game of Tetris for Congressman Santos," said one political consultant.
DeSantis Responds to Trump Spreading Rumor He Drank With High School Girls
On Tuesday, the former president shared images allegedly depicting the governor with underaged girls at a high school party.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Trump Jr Accuses Biden of Stealing His Father's Ideas During Union Address
Trump Jr. said that the Biden administration's policies were raising inflation and "putting us to the brink of war."
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Jim Jordan's Own Words Used to Undermine Him by Jamie Raskin
Raskin criticized Republicans on the new House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government for using it to try to reelect Donald Trump.
Biden's State of the Union Sends Trump Into a Tizzy
Trump repeatedly posted to Truth Social and later claimed to deliver "the real State of the Union" in a short video published after the president's address.
Bryan Kohberger Was Fired As Teaching Assistant Days Before Arrest—Report
Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students at a rental home in Moscow, Idaho.
Jim Jordan Was Made to Look 'Foolish' in Twitter Hearing: Kirschner
Some former Twitter employees were questioned on Wednesday by Republicans about allegedly colluding with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden story.
Lauren Boebert Faces Backlash After Repeating Ilhan Omar Elevator Barb
Boebert apologized in November 2021 after video of her comments about meeting Omar in an elevator were widely criticized.
Lauren Boebert Mocked After Making Biden Plane Jibe
Boebert's criticism of President Biden was quickly turned against her as many brought up the president's long history of traveling by train.
It Wasn't Republicans Who Pushed the Breakdown of Traditional Etiquette | Opinion
We had Democrats throughout the Trump presidency State of the Union addresses howling, not participating, and walking out in some instances.
Bryan Kohberger Investigated for Possible Connection to Cold Cases
Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in Idaho.
Kevin McCarthy Backtracks on This Key Promise in Less Than a Month
To ensure enough votes to secure the House speaker position, McCarthy conceded to other lawmakers on various topics.
Rick Scott's Connection to Massive Medicare Fraud Scandal Resurfaces
Scott, a Republican senator from Florida, challenged President Joe Biden to a debate about Medicare and Social Security on Thursday.
Donald Trump's 'Very Questionable' Lawsuit Torn Apart by Attorney
The former president sued the Pulitzer Prize Board for defamation for awarding prizes for reporting on Russian election interference allegations.
Lisa Murkowski Warns That George Santos Harms Republicans' Image
Some Republicans are asking the New York congressman to step down after the public learned that he lied about his past.
