Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Rollergirls: Lifting women up while knocking them down

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maybe when you think about a place like a roller rink, your mind goes back to elementary school and skating parties. But the Cincinnati Rollergirls are a little bit more intense. "I mean, it's roller derby. You're hitting people on roller skates," said Amanda Frietsch. "You can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City of Cincinnati launches pothole repair blitz

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati plans to launch a blitz to fix potholes. On Monday, the Department of Public Services is scheduled to kick off an aggressive repair effort. City crews plan to tackle residential streets while contractors deal with indentations on major roadways. A spokesperson says they...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Building aide saves student from choking at local elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An employee at a local elementary school is being hailed as a hero after saving a student's life. Springboro Schools says Siara Akers, a building aide for Five Points Elementary, was supervising lunch recently when it happened. Another aide reported to Akers, who was closest...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Bellevue becomes second NKY city to ban indoor smoking

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - Bellevue made history Wednesday night when City Council voted unanimously for an indoor smoking ban. The ban takes effect in 90 days. “I was probably going to vote no tonight,” said Councilman Steve Guidugli. But Guidugli ultimately voted “Yes” after being swayed by public health...
BELLEVUE, KY
WKRC

Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newest airline at CVG takes off for the first time

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Breeze Airways launched its first flights from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday. Nonstop flights began to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina. On March 30, Breeze will begin flying nonstop to Orange County's John Wayne Airport and Providence, Rhode Island on March 30. Initially, Breeze...
CINCINNATI, OH

