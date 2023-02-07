Read full article on original website
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
Judge OKs settlement in Mallory Beach lawsuit, Buster Murdaugh dropped as defendant
Moselle, the Murdaugh’s 1,772-acre hunting estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered, will be sold to cover the settlement for victims of the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.
Judge rules Kyle Rittenhouse can be sued for wrongful death of protester
A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can be brought against budding Maga media influencer Kyle Rittenhouse. Mr Rittenhouse was tried for murder after he shot and killed two people during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. He was ultimately aquitted, but he may find himself back in court soon thanks to a federal judge’s ruling. The father of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed, will be permitted to sue Mr Rittenhouse for wrongful death, the judge ruled. The lawsuit also names Kenosha police officers and city officials as defendants,...
Attorneys For Jussie Smollett File Fifth Request For Extension to File Appeal on Hate Crime Conviction
The legal team behind former Empire star Jussie Smollett awaits a decision granting more time to file a brief with the court reviewing the actor’s conviction in 2021 that he faked a hate crime. The attorneys were due to submit arguments for Smollett’s appeal by this Wednesday, but have instead asked the 1st District Court of Appeals for a fifth extension.
Judge Hit With $1.1 Million Verdict Over Firing Jewish Employee
On Friday, a jury awarded Kimberly Edelstein — a former staff attorney and magistrate in Ohio — $1.1 million for her claims against Butler County Judge Greg S. Stephens. The award, which consists of $835,000 in back pay, $250,000 in compensatory damages, and $35,000 in punitive damages, was over allegations Edelstein, a Jewish attorney, was fired for requesting time for the Jewish High Holidays. The jury found Edelstein’s First Amendment right of free exercise was violated.
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a decision to award $1 million to the estate of Jeffrey Tyree, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2019.
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
Woman awarded $1m after gas station worker told her: ‘I don’t serve Black people’
A 63-year-old woman awarded $1 million by an Oregon jury after a gas station attendant refused her service because she was Black feels “vindicated,” her lawyer said on Saturday.Rose Wakefield, of Portland, sued Jacksons Food Stores after stopping at one of the company’s locations in March 2020 in Beaverton, where she continued to wait for service while an attendant pumped gas for white customers who’d arrived after her. (Oregon and New Jersey are the only two states in which it is illegal in most areas for drivers to pump their own gas.)After complaining and being helped by another attendant, she...
Flo Rida — who just won $82 million in a lawsuit against Celsius — accused by ex of shirking custody payments on his disabled son's education and health insurance
"What does he care?" Judge Shira Atzmon told Flo Rida's lawyer in 2018. "He's not involved in this child's life. He's met him once."
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson facing public Parole Board hearing next month
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public parole hearing next month when he makes his latest bid for freedom.The Parole Board has confirmed the latest case review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, to decide whether he should remain behind bars, will take place on Monday, March 6 and continue on Wednesday, March 8.An application by Bronson’s lawyers to request the hearing takes place in public was granted last year.Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the...
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Lindsay Clancy: GoFundMe donations of over $1m will not be used to cover mother’s legal fees in murder case
A lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her children while she was experiencing extreme postpartum psychosis, has confirmed that more than $1m raised through a GoFundMe campaign will not be used to cover her legal fees. Thousands of people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign meant to cover the funeral expenses for Ms Clancy’s children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan Clancy. An attorney for Ms Clancy, who is charged with murder for allegedly strangling the children on 24 January, clarified to Law&Crime that the funds “have nothing to do with” his client’s legal...
For 48 years, woman stole dead mom’s veteran benefits, Ohio court says. She must repay
The 76-year-old woman kept up the scheme by forging letters and signatures from her deceased mother, prosecutors said.
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
Parents forever losing their children's custody for failure to pay money spent by government on foster care
Child endangerment, abuse or abandonment are all grounds for having your parental rights terminated. At least that's what most people know about. In at least 12 states in the United States, failure to pay foster care bills is a good enough reason for losing your children's custody.
Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test
Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Asks The Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Conviction
Derek Chauvin’s attorney requested an appeals court to overturn the George Floyd murder conviction. According to CBS News, William Mohrman, Chauvin's attorney, said before the Minnesota Court of Appeals that his client did not receive a fair trial. "The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant...
Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky Released From Prison After $24 Million PPP Loan Scam, Owes $1M Restitution
Baby Blue of the group Pretty Ricky has been released from prison after serving a year of his 20 month sentence on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, TMZ reports. The artist was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Florida on Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed. The 38-year-old musician pled guilty to the wire fraud charges in August 2020, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison starting in February 2022. He has since been transferred to the Bureau of Prisons’ Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, and will stay in community confinement until at least April 4.
A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours
Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
