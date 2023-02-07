FOX21 Week of Love: Pretty picnics with Elite Picnics

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Take your romantic picnic date up a notch with a luxury picnic that is Instagram-worthy. Tami Nielsen and Jami Cipriani own Elite Picnics and they create fun displays for all ages.

The two joined FOX21’s Abbie Burke on the Morning Show to show off what they are offering for Valentine’s Day.

Through Feb. 14, 2023 Elite Picnics is offering a free dessert platter with the booking of a picnic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.