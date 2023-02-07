Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Matchinsky Captures Title, Five Earn All-Conference on Final Day of NSIC Championships
WEST FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive closed out an impressive showing at the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimming and Diving Championships with one conference champion and five all-conference performances on Friday in West Fargo, N.D. Senior Meredith Matchinsky (St. Cloud, Minn.) continued her remarkable senior campaign, winning the 3-meter dive championship before being named the NSIC Diver of the Meet and Diver of the Year.
scsuhuskies.com
Junker Pitches Perfect Game, St. Cloud State Softball Splits Opening Day Matchups
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State softball team split their matchups on the first day of the Kelly Laas Invitational Saturday afternoon in the Husky Dome. It was a historic first game as senior right-handed pitcher Trinity Junker pitched a flawless game in the Huskies 12-0 victory over UMary. Junker is the fifth player to pitch a perfect game in SCSU history and first perfect game since 2017.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Sweeps Weekend Downing UMary
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team closed the weekend on a high note defeating UMary 80-70 Saturday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies set the pace early in the game while getting it done down low with 36 points in the paint. St. Cloud shot .475 from the field with two athletes hitting double-digit marks.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Have Three All-Conference Finishes on Day Three at NSIC Championships
WEST FARGO, N.D. – On the third day of competition, St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive had two individual and one relay all-conference performance at the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday in West Fargo, N.D. Sophomore Anna Reschko (Franfurt, Germany) was the runner-up finisher in the 200-yard butterfly, while sophomore Ruthie Lucht (Tempe Ariz.) earned a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. In relay events, the SCSU 800-yard freestyle relay team posted a second-place finish.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 St. Cloud State upends (RV) Minot State 24-12
MINOT, N.D. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling won their first six matches on their way to a dominant 24-12 win over Minot State at the MSU Dome on Saturday afternoon, closing out their road schedule a perfect 6-0. No. 11 Sam Spencer opened the dual with a thrilling bout at 133, earning a tight 8-7 decision over James Davis with the riding time point deciding the match. At 141, No. 11 Alyeus Craig wrapped things up quickly – tech falling Isaac Ortega 18-0 with 21 seconds to go in the first period. Craig jumped in for two early and put on a clinic in the controlling position, tilting Ortega for four nearfalls to secure the tech fall.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Falls on Buzzer Beater Shot
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball dropped its third consecutive game falling in a heart breaker to Minot State off a buzzer beater shot Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies fell 60-58 to the Beavers as St. Cloud came back during the fourth period after struggling in the first three. In the first half of the game, the Huskies shot .222 from the field while in the fourth quarter had a much better offensive showing shooting .833. Two athletes scored in the double-digit marks.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 Huskies sink Marauders in gutsy effort
BISMARCK, N.D. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling won their final three matches to seal a 19-13 win over No. 14 Mary at the McDowell Center in Bismarck on Friday evening. Down 6-3 and 13-9 at separate moments in the dual, the Huskies made a statement by winning four of the last five bouts to complete the comeback.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 12 SCSU shut out at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – No. 12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey battled No. 7 Minnesota Duluth to the end on Saturday evening at Amsoil Arena, allowing an empty-net goal late to fall 2-0 in the series finale. Huskies netminder Sanni Ahola delivered a terrific performance in the crease, turning away 30 of 31 shots and allowing a lone power play goal.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Track & Field shines at two meets on Saturday
MANKATO/COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field competed at a pair of meets on Saturday, totaling three personal bests and seven top-five finishes between the Minnesota State Massive Meet #2 in Mankato and the CSB/SJU Invitational in Collegeville. Minnesota State Massive Meet #2. SCSU opened the day...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Softball Opens 2023 Season in Annual Kelly Laas Invitational
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State softball is back and ready for action. The Huskies will open their 2023 in the annual Kelly Laas Invitational February 11-12 hosted in the Husky Dome in St. Cloud, MN. The Huskies will play four games over the weekend, opening with UMary followed by Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Tennis Faces off Against Minnesota Duluth
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis will travel to Duluth this Saturday to face off against Minnesota Duluth (3-0, 0-0 NSIC). The Huskies and Bulldogs will play their first conference match of the season on Saturday, with a start time of 5:15 p.m. CT scheduled form the Duluth Indoor Sports Center.
scsuhuskies.com
Heroic Huskies comeback falls just short in Arkansas slugfest
MONTICELLO, Ark. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball (2-3, 0-0 NSIC) produced 23 runs on 22 hits including five home runs while erasing a 21-9 deficit through six innings but couldn't limit the damage on the mound, falling 24-23 in a slugfest at Arkansas Monticello (4-0, 0-0 GAC) on Saturday afternoon. Seven Huskies collected multi-hit games, five produced multi-RBI performances and seven scored multiple runs in the offensive explosion.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU earns three top-five finishes at Massive Meet #1
MANKATO, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field earned three top-five finishes at the hotly-contested Minnesota State Massive Meet #1 in Mankato on Friday evening. Parker Buske and Paola Brena led the individual competitors with fourth-place marks in the Triple and High Jump respectively while the Distance Medley Relay team took fifth.
scsuhuskies.com
Bouley, Nordic Ski Compete in Duluth at GNAC Qualifier
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Nordic Ski competed in Duluth this past weekend at the CCSA at GNAC. Senior Cheresa Bouley (Zimmerman, Minn.) finished 12th out of 32 competitors in the 5KM freestyle interval on Saturday, February 4th. Bouley recorded a time of 15:51.6 in the event.
