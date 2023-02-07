MINOT, N.D. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling won their first six matches on their way to a dominant 24-12 win over Minot State at the MSU Dome on Saturday afternoon, closing out their road schedule a perfect 6-0. No. 11 Sam Spencer opened the dual with a thrilling bout at 133, earning a tight 8-7 decision over James Davis with the riding time point deciding the match. At 141, No. 11 Alyeus Craig wrapped things up quickly – tech falling Isaac Ortega 18-0 with 21 seconds to go in the first period. Craig jumped in for two early and put on a clinic in the controlling position, tilting Ortega for four nearfalls to secure the tech fall.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO