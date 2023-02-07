Read full article on original website
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
Missouri Attorney General confirms launch of investigation into transgender center for harming hundreds of children
Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.
Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor Executed Despite Serious Disputes Of His Guilt; Leaves Emotional Final Words
Despite calls from the activists and the NAACP, Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, was executed by the state of Missouri on Tuesday evening (Feb. 7). The Kansas City Star reports Tayor was executed with the lethal drug pentobarbital, administered at 6:07 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. The Missouri Attorney General’s office barred Taylor from having a spiritual advisor or any other requested guests he wanted nearby him at the death chamber. Taylor issued a final statement, which read:
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime
Peter Merideth says Jefferson City is more concerned about letting 12 year olds carry guns than making St. Louis safer
UMB Bank says in court Thomas Hart Benton's descendants fabricated claims of estate mismanagement
A lawyer for UMB Bank said this week that some of the more salacious allegations made against his client by heirs of Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton are fabricated. Other claims made by the Benton’s family about how UMB Bank managed the late artist’s estate have been stripped of context and factual underpinnings, Todd Ruskamp said.
Missouri House Committee considers bill for state control of St. Louis Police
A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Missouri House Committee considers bill for state …. A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. House passes bill to...
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, February 9th, 2023
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth
Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Shortage of prosecutors is hurting one district attorney’s office
The debate over defunding police may be giving way to ‘funding prosecutors’ in the St. Louis area and across the United States.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Here are 5 influential Black Missourians you should know about
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting important Black figures and historical sites across the St. Louis area. Over the years, Missouri has been home to many Black innovators in entertainment, science, literature, activism and more. Here are five you might not have known were Missourians.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
