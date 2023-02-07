ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pymnts.com

The Bank of London Raises $40M Series C Extension

The Bank of London has topped up its Series C funding round with $40 million. With the fresh capital, announced in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) blog post, the bank’s Series C now totals $130 million, retaining the $1.1 billion valuation received during the initial round in 2021. This brings its total fundraising to $160 million, per the announcement.
ECB Renews Long-Term Commitment to Maintaining Euro Cash System

The European Central Bank (ECB) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a euro cash system. Commenting on a December ECB study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area in a Monday (Feb. 6) blog post, the regional bank noted that cash remains the most used form of payment for everyday transactions in the eurozone. As such, the post noted that even as noncash payment methods grow in popularity, the ECB is committed to maintaining the euro cash system for the foreseeable future.
Mastercard and Xsolla Team to Streamline Gaming Payments

Mastercard and Xsolla say they want to make payments easier for gamers. According to a Thursday (Feb. 9) news release, Mastercard has teamed with the video game commerce company to create “frictionless, secure, and rewarding payments,” with offerings including in-game currency gifting and “improved creator payout processes.”
Chase to Expand Small Business Banking Workforce by 20%

Chase is expanding its small business banking workforce by 20% over the next two years. By hiring 500 small business bankers through 2024, Chase aims to expand its relationships with small business owners, help them navigate macroeconomic challenges and offer them access to deposit, credit and cash management products, the bank said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.

