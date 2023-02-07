Read full article on original website
FE Williams
3d ago
Thank God that none of these racists will be in HEAVEN. And they all prove they hate GOD. Because God said , IF YOU HATE YOUR FELLOWMAN YOU ALSO HATE HIM. FOR YOUR FELLOW MAN YOU HAVE SÉEN AND I YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN. IF YOU SAY YOU LOVE ME, YOU A LIAR AND THE TRUTH IS NOT. IN YOU. YOU MUST LOVE YOUR FELLOWMAN TO ENTER INTO THE KINGDOM OF GOD, Amen, Amen, as men.
Reply(2)
10
garybrnt87
3d ago
And they're crying about the borders being open. All those folks want to do is better their families way of life, these gifted so call Patriots want to take it away, go figure.
Reply
10
James Webb
3d ago
Let's see those domestic terrorism charges.
Reply(2)
24
Related
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
Wbaltv.com
Polcie: Barricade situation over in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood
Parts of Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood were shut down Friday afternoon amid a barricade situation, police said. City police told 11 News that members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving an arrest warrant around 12:26 p.m. in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Police said the officers encountered...
David Linthicum arrested and charged after multi-day manhunt
BALTIMORE — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody this morning after a manhunt that lasted almost three full days.He is facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal firearm use, and carjacking charges, and is being held without bond. Harford County Sheriff's Office announced his arroest just before 6 a.m. on Friday, and the charges later in the afternoon.In a press conference Friday morning police say the arrest was made "successfully and peacefully." After disappearing into the woods, Police say Linthicum tried to seclude himself in a rocky area to evade police.Linthicum had ammunition on him when he was arrested, as well as...
Suspects arrested for alleged plot to attack Baltimore power grid
Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
Suspect in shooting of 2 officers and theft of one of their cars caught
A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers was in custody Friday morning, authorities said. He'd been surrounded by law enforcement after fleeing from the vehicle he'd stolen from a detective he shot Thursday night, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded area near a shopping mall in Fallston after police used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters at 1 a.m. Friday at a news conference. "We believe he is armed with at least one rifle," Gahler said. "It's not so...
Nottingham MD
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
Maryland '1800 Boys' Gang Members Face Murder, Drugs, Weapons Charges: AG
Nine men have been charged for their roles in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market that operated throughout Baltimore City, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown. Brown announced the indictments of nine men for their role in the gang, as well as one member who is wanted...
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video released of suspect wanted for Northwest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
16-year-old killed in shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore.Officers heard gunfire around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of East 29th Street.The teen was found unresponsive and officers started rendering aid. He died at the scene, police said.This is at least the fourth teen killed in Baltimore City in 2023.Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details were provided.Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Man arrested on rape charges in Towson
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case in Towson.Police said 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and armed robbery.He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.Davis is accused of attacking those victims on February 2 as they walked on Alleghany Avenue near West Joppa Road in Towson.
Five injured in two shootings an hour apart, two miles away in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Five people were injured in two separate shootings during a violent evening in Baltimore.The shootings happened about an hour apart, and within two miles of each other Saturday night."I'm scared of my own city," Baltimore resident Joyce Harris said.Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Medford Road, not far from Mervo High School."Have 10 shots fired at the location," dispatch audio said.Investigators said a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot.According to dispatch audio, bullets also hit a car at the scene.Both victims are expected to survive.About an hour after that shooting, around midnight, three people were shot near an event venue in the 2000 block of Harford Road.A 27-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are expected to survive, but police said a 32-year-old man was seriously injured."it's tiring because we can't even have like our sisters or little brothers out here anymore playing because, just like that, one of them can get hurt," said Baltimore resident Gierra Hall.
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother
A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
WBAL Radio
3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
