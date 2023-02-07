Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Sheriff's Office: Four students arrested in threat investigations
PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three Parrish Community High School (PCHS) students Thursday. Two are accused of posting videos to TikTok that simulate mass shootings, while the third allegedly made a false tip through the Fortify Florida app, a tool students can use to report suspicious activity.
Bay News 9
Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats
TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough superintendent set to introduce revamped school boundary proposal
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will offer a new recommendation to the school board Monday regarding school boundary changes. Davis released his latest option to parents in a letter this week. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will offer a...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County holds Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
Bay News 9
Former social worker uses 'Packs of Love' to help foster kids
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former social worker Sapheria Emani is working to help displaced foster children. The 27-year-old Emani founded Inspired Growth, a brand that aims to educate, build and inspire through motivational speaking. What You Need To Know. Sapheria Emani started the Packs of Love campaign to donate...
Bay News 9
No bond for man charged in death of pregnant woman in New Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The man charged in the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman was denied bond in court Thursday. Billy Adams is scheduled to be in court again on Monday. According to Tampa Police, Adams, 25, was arrested for the murder of Alana Sims, 22, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death. Sims was found outside her car on Pictorial Park Dr. in New Tampa on Jan. 30.
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex in Lakeland for at-risk residents approved
LAKELAND, Fla. — The homeless coalition of Polk County reports a growing population of people experiencing homelessness in the county. Shelters tell Spectrum News they're having to turn people away because there aren't enough beds, but a new $20 million development in Lakeland hopes to change that. What You...
Bay News 9
Manatee County senior citizen reacts to President Biden's speech Thursday in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Many senior citizens say two of the biggest issues for them are the future of Medicare and Social Security. One Manatee County senior citizen said he agrees with the agenda President Joe Biden talked about Thursday during a speech in Tampa. Peter Dennis said he hopes...
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Bay News 9
Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast
TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
Bay News 9
Newman cigar family plans new Ybor City district
TAMPA, Fla. — The owners of the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory plan to transform their corner of Ybor City with a new park dedicated to cigar workers, a tobacco farm and restored inn, according to fourth generation co-owner Drew Newman. "By improving our corner of Ybor City, we hope...
Comments / 0