TAMPA, Fla. — The man charged in the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman was denied bond in court Thursday. Billy Adams is scheduled to be in court again on Monday. According to Tampa Police, Adams, 25, was arrested for the murder of Alana Sims, 22, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death. Sims was found outside her car on Pictorial Park Dr. in New Tampa on Jan. 30.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO