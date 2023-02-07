ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Mnomad13
1d ago

Good thing the Republican't insurectionist cult, are working on that balloon that POTUS gave the order to the military, to shoot down, over water, so it could fall harmlessly from the sky.

Truth hurts
2d ago

stop wasting tax payers money, like Biden said Last night you need to work with him to get the job done.

Kathryn Crane
1d ago

Scalice - seems Biden did more than Trump did 3 times in his presidency. Where's all the huff over that? I'd think that would have been worth a investigation too! Double standard chumps. Investigate investigate investigate that's all the Republicans are doing. Zero government work anymore it's just kids in the playground doing absolutely nothing. Country is stuck in this cycle of chase the tail around in circles plain and simple!

TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

