Good thing the Republican't insurectionist cult, are working on that balloon that POTUS gave the order to the military, to shoot down, over water, so it could fall harmlessly from the sky.
stop wasting tax payers money, like Biden said Last night you need to work with him to get the job done.
Scalice - seems Biden did more than Trump did 3 times in his presidency. Where's all the huff over that? I'd think that would have been worth a investigation too! Double standard chumps. Investigate investigate investigate that's all the Republicans are doing. Zero government work anymore it's just kids in the playground doing absolutely nothing. Country is stuck in this cycle of chase the tail around in circles plain and simple!
Related
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Cruz, Rubio, Paul, Cotton, Hawley, and Cotton — most GOP Senators stay on the 2024 sidelines
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
High-ranking Dem turns on Biden after admin gives major oil project green light
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'
205 Democrats vote against bill forcing federal workers to return to the office as COVID winds down
Pompeo calls out 'deeply dangerous' accusation Trump Pentagon didn't notify WH of Chinese balloons
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 27