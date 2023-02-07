Read full article on original website
An Integrated Turbo and Cylinder Head Engine Might Be In Dodge or Jeep’s Future
We know it's only a matter of time before Dodge drops its next turbocharged Challenger or Charger muscle car now that the Hurricane I-6 is out. Even so, Stellantis engineers are already looking at ways to affix the turbo to the head as engine bays get more and more cramped. While some manufacturers have gone the route of the "hot Vee" and Stellantis themselves have eliminated the exhaust manifold from their turbocharged engines, the engineers are looking to radically change how the turbo is attached to the cylinder head.
We Asked ChatGPT AI to Write a Review of the Toyota Supra Manual. Here's How It Went.
Manual transmission (finally) We've all been there—an email hits your inbox reminding you that a work deadline is closer than it may appear and approaching fast. This author's uh-oh moment arrived with an inquiry as to the ETA on a first test review for the manual-transmission 2023 Toyota GR Supra. Gasp! Having an ETA would mean the review would have penetrated my consciousness in the first place, when it most certainly had not. Partly, this could be chalked up to procrastination, but some of it has to do with the GR Supra's new manual transmission, a much-anticipated addition we found to be somewhat forgettable after an initial drive.
2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual 0–60 MPH, 1/4-Mile Tested: Super Shifter?
The Toyota GR Supra can now be optioned with a manual transmission, adding another layer of driver engagement to Toyota's already potent sport coupe. But rowing the Supra's gears yourself comes with a requisite sacrifice in straight-line performance compared to its automatic-equipped counterpart. Our first crack with it at the test track resulted in a 0-60-mph time of 4.3 seconds, 0.4 second slower than the quickest automatic-transmission model.
Volkswagen ID4 Yearlong Review: Electrifying and Revolting Features in VW’s Tesla Challenger
For this first update on our 2022 Volkswagen ID4 yearlong tester, ostensibly VW's first software defined vehicle, I'd like to give some context on how I've been thinking about it and who this article is for. First up, I love driving EVs. This is my bias I'll admit up front....
1987’s Hottest Cars: Turbos, Five-Speeds, Import Muscle, and More!
HOT ROD considered only two basic elements in selecting the hottest new cars for 1987: hot performance and hot looks. All the cars shown here fit one or both of these categories, and that's enough to qualify them as prime hot rodding material. Some automakers are more successful at it than others, but the most significant thing is that nearly all of them are dedicating considerable effort and funding to build real high-performance cars. We've never had it so good, and no matter how much we lament the passing of our beloved Sixties muscle cars, it's time to acknowledge the new era of high-tech, high-performance automobiles. Automakers are employing more hot rodding and racing tricks than ever before, and they're adding plenty of their own high-tech electronic wizardry that allows modern muscle cars to do more with less.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo First Drive: The Maserati From Central Casting
Grand touring is in Maserati's blood. The storied Italian marque's back catalog is filled with elegant two-doors designed to whisk their occupants and their luggage across continents at high speed and in great luxury. And the new 2024 Maserati GranTurismo hews to that tradition. It's elegant and fast, with plenty of room for two people and their bags and wants for nothing when it comes to luxury appointments.
Reaction Strong for 2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Design
We are only a few months from seeing the production version of the 2024 Ram 1500 REV fullsize electric pickup truck and early reaction to concept upon it was based suggests the brand is headed in the right direction. Stellantis staged the global debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution truck concept in January at CES in Las Vegas at a splashy press conference for an edgy concept. At that time, MotorTrend broke the story that the name would be shortened to REV for the production model.
Vin Diesel Says the Villain In Fast X, Part II Is AI And Self Driving Cars
By now you've probably seen the new Fast X trailer, along with a few million other folks. The franchise that kicked off 22 years ago has come along way from gangs stealing DVD players from trucks and street races. Heck, in the last movie, Vin Diesel's "Dom" pulled off a Tarzan swing in a Dodge Charger SRT and a few members of his crew went to space in a freakin' Pontiac Fiero. Throughout the films, Dom and his "family" have taken on spies, terrorist cells, and international crime syndicates—a far cry from boosting VCRs. So, who will the protagonist be in the final installment of the Fast franchise, Fast X, uh, Part II? Brace yourselves: The villain in the next movie will be AI and self driving cars.
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 V-8 First Test: More Cylinders Make (Mostly) Everything Better
After decades of being absent from the American market, Land Rover revived the Defender nameplate for the 2020 model year. The first version to land on our shores was the four-door, turbo I-6-powered Defender 110 variant, which promptly won our 2021 MotorTrend SUV of the Year award. Land Rover then introduced the shorter wheelbase, two-door, eight-cylinder Defender 90 along with the V-8-powered Defender 110.
First Look: Performance Design’s XS Intake Manifold for LS3 V-8
A stock LS3 rec-port intake manifold is hard to beat and only costs $299. When Chevy went back to the drawing board after the success of the cathedral-port Gen III LS1 small-block V-8, it realized that its new rectangle-port LS3 cylinder head for the Gen IV LS needed a world-class intake manifold to match. That was in 2008, and ever since then the performance aftermarket has been throwing the proverbial spaghetti on the wall hoping it will stick. Through no fault of its own, the aftermarket had no choice but to focus on shifting power and torque to the upper range; the balance between the LS3 intake's low-speed grunt and high-revving horsepower seemed to be nearly perfect. Back in 2018, HOT ROD's Richard Holdener conducted an expansive dyno test of all available rec-port LS intakes on a mostly stock LS3 equipped with just headers and a mild cam (231/247 degrees at .050, .617/.624-inch lift, 113 LSA) and the results threw cold water on all but the most radical high-rpm track applications.
"Eroded" Car Sculptures Look Infected by Cordyceps From "The Last of Us"
While the art world has long been fascinated with the "art car" (particularly BMW) or sculptures made out of cars (like Cadillac Ranch), one thing you don't see all that often are realistic sculptures made from minerals like quartz or marble. Not only has artist Daniel Arsham created a unique set of classic cars out of geological materials, but his take goes further to make them seem like they are eroding away and returning to the Earth from which they came. Or, you could see them looking like they were exposed to the infection from HBO's The Last of Us.
Ultimate Pro Touring Second-Gen Camaro for the Track and the Street!
Pro Touring is a label often slapped on any classic ride with plus-size wheels and a lowered stance, but that's akin to calling any drag car with big 'n' littles Pro Street. A real Pro Touring car is so much more; an amalgam of road-race handling tech mixed with enough street manners to make it nice to just cruise. It's classic lines and cutting-edge technology in a car that can drag race, road race, autocross, or just haul ass down your favorite country road. Chris Smith, owner of Smitty's Custom Auto (who we will just call Smitty from here on out), has built quite a few real-deal Pro Touring rides, and this 1970 Camaro has to be our favorite so far.
2023 Winnebago Adventure Wagon Can Handle Camping or Construction
Winnebago—reputable brand of Class B camper vans like the Solis, Roam, and eRV2—has teamed up with Adventure Wagon to offer the limited edition 2023 Winnebago Adventure Wagon. The result is a super tasteful camper van with an extremely versatile, adaptable, anti-RV interior that's unlike any other Winnebago van. Basically, it's an Adventure Wagon interior wrapped in a Winnebago. Van. Nerd. Alert. This collaboration has us so very, very excited.
