Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
Voices Together Closing Reception at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—The closing reception of the “Voices Together” art exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 with an artist talk at 1:20 p.m. from Gwen M. Stamm, whose artwork is featured. The reception will be at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in the Sauder Visual Art...
wktn.com
Information About Spring Garden Seminar Released
Hardin County – This week’s warm weather has reminded us that work in the spring garden is coming. Believe it or not, spring is around the corner and so is the OSU Extension spring garden seminar. “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” is the planned seminar being offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers this year. Get your seat reserved while you can. Plenty of topics are on the agenda for this event which will get your thoughts turned to gardening and away from the cold weather that has been with us for the past few months.
wktn.com
Lamb Banquet Scheduled for March 4
Hardin County – The Hardin County Sheep Improvement Association will hold their annual Lamb Banquet on Saturday, March 4 at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the banquet can be reserved from the Extension office by calling 419-674-2297 and paid for at the door the night of the banquet.
wktn.com
13 Hardin County Students Make MTC Dean’s List
Marion Technical College announced that 711 students earned the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022. The students earned at least 3.5 out of a possible 4.0 academic average. MTC President Dr. Ryan McCall stated that it takes focus, determination and grit to earn a spot on the Dean’s List and added that he is proud of the students and their achievements.
wktn.com
KES Invites Community to Leadership Day
Kenton Elementary School Students are inviting members of the community to their annual Leadership Day held March 22, 2023. Leadership Day is an opportunity to go on building tours, watch town halls, learn about leadership clubs, and talk with a student panel. Through this experience, students are able to practice...
wktn.com
KES Sends ParentSquare Message in Error
Parents of all Kenton Elementary students got a ParentSquare message this morning informing them their child was absent from school. A few minutes later, they were informed the message was sent in error. It was intended to go only to those with absent students, instead it was sent to all...
wktn.com
City of Kenton Hiring Seasonal Help
The Kenton Municipal Pool is hiring now for seasonal help. The pay for first year lifeguards is $9.50 an hour. Junior and Senior Lifeguards are paid $10 to $11.50 an hour. Slide attendants earn $8.50 an hour. To apply visit: cityofkenton.com/employment.
wktn.com
WBL Sportsmanship Committee Team-Building Day
All 10 Western Buckeye League Sportsmanship Committees came to the Kenton Fieldhouse on Wednesday to take part in the annual team-building event with the Ohio Army National Guard. The student-athletes ran through 6 different stations which included an inflatable obstacle course, tug of war, and simulators. Each station was manned...
wktn.com
Forest Village Council to Meet this Evening
The Village of Forest Council will meet in regular session this evening. The meeting will start at 7 in the Council Chambers of the Village Offices. The agenda is posted on the Village of Forest Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064472238790. It is subject to change dependent on issues that may require council’s...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
wktn.com
HC Players Announce 2023 Children’s Summer Workshop
Hardin County Players announced last week the production for 2023 Children’s Summer Workshop will be Finding Nemo Jr. The workshop will be June 5-15 with performances on June 16 & 17. Eligible campers will be entering third grade through entering ninth grade next school year. Registration and audition information...
wktn.com
USV Ambulance District Chief Promotes Levy at Alger Village Council Meeting
The Chief of the Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District spoke to Alger Village Council members at their Tuesday evening meeting. Aunee Helton talked about the ambulance district’s levy that will be on the ballot in May. She said a goal of the levy is to move the ambulance district...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Bowling beat Shawnee High School 2624-2479
The Wildcats completed their regular season with a victory over Shawnee 2624 – 2479. Devin Hastings led Kenton with a 402 series (209 -193). Spencer Anglemyer followed with a 401 series (247 – 154). Adam Hopkins added a 190 game and Zane Rogers a 188. Kenton improved from...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling falls to Shawnee High School 64-18
The Lima Shawnee wrestling team travelled to Kenton last night to face the Wildcats in the last WBL dual meet before conference championships this coming weekend. Shawnee, 4-4 in conference duals, defeated Kenton 64-18. Before the dual meet started, Kenton recognized its’ senior wrestlers Aaron Modd, Gavin Manns, Antonio Pettit...
wktn.com
Kenton Girls 7th Grade Basketball beat Elida Middle School 35-23
The Wildcats came out sluggish but had a great third quarter to propel them to a tourney win. Leading all scores was Lyla Gammon with 16 points. Brylee Bostelman and Hadley Wilson each added six. While Jadynn Byers, Kaylee Barlow and Kaelyn Rettig chipped in a basket apiece, and Taryn Miller added a free throw. The Cats are in action again Saturday morning at 9 AM at Elida Fieldhouse versus Bath.
wktn.com
Obituary for Earl Morris Lowe
Earl Morris Lowe, age 91, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He. passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Morris was born to the late John and Marjorie (Parthemore) Lowe on March 26, 1931. He married June Pember on February 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, and a son, Edwin Lowe; brothers, Neil (Jeannie) Lowe, Richard (Suzanne) Lowe, and Ted (Rosalie) Lowe; and sister, Joan (David) Kerns and grandson, Cody Trent. Morris married Marilyn Hord on May 20, 2020, and she survives.
wktn.com
One Killed, Two Others Injured in Marion County Crash
A two vehicle crash in Marion County Tuesday evening claimed the life of one person and injured two others. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41 year old Richard Congrove Jr. drove left of center while traveling west on Marion-Cardington Road. The...
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Francis W. Saxton was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in prison on one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound. .Joshua R. D....
Comments / 0