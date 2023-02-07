Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
wktn.com
Lamb Banquet Scheduled for March 4
Hardin County – The Hardin County Sheep Improvement Association will hold their annual Lamb Banquet on Saturday, March 4 at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the banquet can be reserved from the Extension office by calling 419-674-2297 and paid for at the door the night of the banquet.
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
City of Lima to host expungement clinic
LIMA — An expungement clinic will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett. The City of Lima is partnering with J. Williamson Law Firm, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Ohio Northern University Legal Clinic, Goodwill Easter Seals and more to help those in need.
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
wktn.com
Information About Spring Garden Seminar Released
Hardin County – This week’s warm weather has reminded us that work in the spring garden is coming. Believe it or not, spring is around the corner and so is the OSU Extension spring garden seminar. “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” is the planned seminar being offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers this year. Get your seat reserved while you can. Plenty of topics are on the agenda for this event which will get your thoughts turned to gardening and away from the cold weather that has been with us for the past few months.
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
wktn.com
KES Invites Community to Leadership Day
Kenton Elementary School Students are inviting members of the community to their annual Leadership Day held March 22, 2023. Leadership Day is an opportunity to go on building tours, watch town halls, learn about leadership clubs, and talk with a student panel. Through this experience, students are able to practice...
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
wktn.com
Forest Village Council to Meet this Evening
The Village of Forest Council will meet in regular session this evening. The meeting will start at 7 in the Council Chambers of the Village Offices. The agenda is posted on the Village of Forest Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064472238790. It is subject to change dependent on issues that may require council’s...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima extends time for residents facing code violations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima making some changes to meet the request of residents facing code violations. Homeowners used to have a 15-day time frame to appeal property maintenance code violations. The city received complaints that it was not enough time for residents to take action and has decided to extend that time frame to 45 days to improve the process.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
hometownstations.com
Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
wktn.com
KES Sends ParentSquare Message in Error
Parents of all Kenton Elementary students got a ParentSquare message this morning informing them their child was absent from school. A few minutes later, they were informed the message was sent in error. It was intended to go only to those with absent students, instead it was sent to all...
hometownstations.com
American Township Police respond to call of abducted child on Tuesday, charges pending against Lima man
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
wktn.com
Ada Booster Groups Holding In Person Raffle Event
The 11th Annual Ada Academic Booster and Ada Music Booster In Person Raffle Event will be held on Sunday February 19. It will start at 2pm in MacIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University with doors opening at 1. There will be 15 games for Purses, Raffle Baskets by Chance, Quarter...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office releases details on two narcotics-related search warrants in Lima
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 973 W. Wayne St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search...
