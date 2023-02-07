Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Information About Spring Garden Seminar Released
Hardin County – This week’s warm weather has reminded us that work in the spring garden is coming. Believe it or not, spring is around the corner and so is the OSU Extension spring garden seminar. “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” is the planned seminar being offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers this year. Get your seat reserved while you can. Plenty of topics are on the agenda for this event which will get your thoughts turned to gardening and away from the cold weather that has been with us for the past few months.
wktn.com
13 Hardin County Students Make MTC Dean’s List
Marion Technical College announced that 711 students earned the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022. The students earned at least 3.5 out of a possible 4.0 academic average. MTC President Dr. Ryan McCall stated that it takes focus, determination and grit to earn a spot on the Dean’s List and added that he is proud of the students and their achievements.
wktn.com
City of Kenton Hiring Seasonal Help
The Kenton Municipal Pool is hiring now for seasonal help. The pay for first year lifeguards is $9.50 an hour. Junior and Senior Lifeguards are paid $10 to $11.50 an hour. Slide attendants earn $8.50 an hour. To apply visit: cityofkenton.com/employment.
wktn.com
Lamb Banquet Scheduled for March 4
Hardin County – The Hardin County Sheep Improvement Association will hold their annual Lamb Banquet on Saturday, March 4 at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the banquet can be reserved from the Extension office by calling 419-674-2297 and paid for at the door the night of the banquet.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta senior signs letter of intent to secure a career at Mercy Health-St. Rita's
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career. Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.
Regional Christian Chamber of Commerce launched
LIMA — A new chapter is beginning for the Christian Chamber of Commerce. David Roznowski decided to create the West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce for Christians who are in business. Christian business owners in Allen, Auglaize, Van Wert, Mercer, Hardin, Hancock and Paulding counties can now join the organization for fellowship and networking.
wktn.com
Vendors Sought for Upcoming Season of Market on Main
Vendors are being sought to participate in Market on Main this season in Kenton. Market on Main is set to kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20, and they are now accepting Vendor Registrations. A link to view the Market Rules and Regulations and to apply can be...
wktn.com
Voices Together Closing Reception at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—The closing reception of the “Voices Together” art exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 with an artist talk at 1:20 p.m. from Gwen M. Stamm, whose artwork is featured. The reception will be at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in the Sauder Visual Art...
wktn.com
KES Invites Community to Leadership Day
Kenton Elementary School Students are inviting members of the community to their annual Leadership Day held March 22, 2023. Leadership Day is an opportunity to go on building tours, watch town halls, learn about leadership clubs, and talk with a student panel. Through this experience, students are able to practice...
wktn.com
Ada Booster Groups Holding In Person Raffle Event
The 11th Annual Ada Academic Booster and Ada Music Booster In Person Raffle Event will be held on Sunday February 19. It will start at 2pm in MacIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University with doors opening at 1. There will be 15 games for Purses, Raffle Baskets by Chance, Quarter...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
wktn.com
KES Sends ParentSquare Message in Error
Parents of all Kenton Elementary students got a ParentSquare message this morning informing them their child was absent from school. A few minutes later, they were informed the message was sent in error. It was intended to go only to those with absent students, instead it was sent to all...
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
wktn.com
Forest Village Council to Meet this Evening
The Village of Forest Council will meet in regular session this evening. The meeting will start at 7 in the Council Chambers of the Village Offices. The agenda is posted on the Village of Forest Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064472238790. It is subject to change dependent on issues that may require council’s...
Delaware Gazette
Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced
The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
wktn.com
Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie Night Saturday
Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” this Saturday February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway
Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
Comments / 0