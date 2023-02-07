ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Orlando Brown To Undergo Mental Evaluation After Hammer & Knife-Wielding Allegations

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rlgi_0kfKAqsi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7fz1_0kfKAqsi00

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

O rlando Brown ‘s mental health journey continues to follow a rocky path.

The former Disney Channel star is set to go undergo a mental evaluation following his December arrest, which his official online booking record shows the charge as “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

Back in December, Brown was jailed in Ohio for misdemeanor domestic violence after interacting with a relative named Matthew, who claimed Brown wielded a knife and hammer while threatening him.

“A spokesperson for the Lima Police Department tells us they got a call about a fight in progress Thursday … when they arrived, they came upon the former Disney star and arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence,” writes TMZ . “It’s unclear who called 911, but cops say Brown’s conflict was with either a family member or another person living in the home. He’s apparently been in the Ohio town for over a month — with fans tweeting about seeing him around Lima.”

Matthew is in the middle of a home renovation and allowed Brown to stay at the home-in-progress because he didn’t want him stuck in a homeless shelter.

He’s pled not guilty for the Dec. 22 incident. But TMZ notes that the results of his mental evaluation may sway his decision because he could plead insanity. After getting charged, he was released on house arrest by posting a $25,000 bond.

The That’s So Raven actor has been struggling since appearing on Dr. Phil’s show in 2018 that culminated after a year of several arrests –burglary and drug possession to resisting a public officer and domestic battery– and getting a tattoo of Raven Symoné’s face on his chest. In that same interview, he did admit that he was battling mental issues and drug addiction. So we hope he gets the help he needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgsJN_0kfKAqsi00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Married Man Charged In Murder of Girlfriend Who Threatened To Expose Double Life

A Texas woman’s family is grieving after a loved one threatened to expose her lover’s lies. Ocastor Ferguson is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kayla Kelley, who found out Ferguson was married. Police reports say her body was found buried in a Grand Prairie field, close to Ferguson’s home on Jan. 18, after Kelley was reported missing a few days before.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Jojo Simmons is Assaulted by Father in Law at Recording Studio

Jojo Simmons has been clashing with his father-in-law. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons had some tension with his wife Tanice Simmons during the recent episode. Jojo and Tanice enjoy living in New York. What they love about it the most is how much support they have from family members who live there as well. So having the help of a village comes in handy as they raise their small children. Although they love living in New York, Jojo has a major business opportunity in Los Angeles. He’s one of the partners of a growing cannibis business. And with it being legal in Los Angeles, Jojo’s partner told him it would make more sense for him to be full-time in LA. Plus, Tanice told him that she does like being in LA. So Jojo decided to look at a house and surprise Tanice with news about him putting in an offer.
NEW YORK STATE
allhiphop.com

DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches GoFundMe For Documentary On Drug Addiction

DMX wrestled with drug addiction for most of his adult life—and it ultimately killed him. The Ruff Ryders legend died at White Plains Hospital in April 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50 years old. DMX left behind a fiancée and several children, including 10-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. The rapper’s death has […]
Vibe

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
The Independent

Madison Brooks: Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred

A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Two suspects charged with rape of LSU student Madison Brooks are freed on bond

Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape

When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was remembered by her friends and family as a bright and joyful young woman who had a lasting effect on everyone she met. Her sorority sisters at Alpha Phi said that Madi — as she was known to those who loved her — had made the ultimate gesture that conveyed her generous personality by donating her heart and kidneys to save others.But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Black America Web

Trending on the Timeline: Orlando Brown Pleads Insanity

One of our favorite childhood actors is really going through it right now. Its DJ Misses and I’m about to get into what’s trending on that timeline. So lately we haven’t really heard that much from actor Orlando Brown after he was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing in December. Now his lawyers are working overtime so he doesn’t have to stand trial, but the lawyers hope to get a mental evaluation so he can plead insanity and not have to go to trial for anything at all. You know I continue to keep you updated on that. Let’s keep Orlando Brown in our prayers. It’s always sad to see our childhood favorite actors just go through life so we love you, Orlando Brown. We’ll keep you in our prayers. Make sure you like comment and share.
TheDailyBeast

Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case

Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
ATLANTA, GA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy