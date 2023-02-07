ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Channel 3000

Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
GERMANTOWN, WI
wgtd.org

Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.

