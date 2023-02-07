Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
Pedestrian hit and killed near 16th and Cleveland
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee Police Chief Morales says 5 officer deaths 'really tough'
MILWAUKEE - The news of the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving brought a rush of feelings back to former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. Officer Jerving died after he was shot during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. Morales, current chief of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
wuwm.com
A UWM study reveals the demographics of who is often behind auto-pedestrian accidents in Milwaukee
A study from UW-Milwaukee looked closer at the characteristics of who is causing accidents involving automobiles and pedestrians. It is generally found that Milwaukee pedestrians are more likely to be hit by a vehicle driven by someone not living in the city. The study also indicates that communities most heavily...
