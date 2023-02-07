ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Officials reveal size of suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down

By Li Cohen
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWgYe_0kfKAfPx00

The Department of Defense on Monday revealed the size of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend – and it turns out it was bigger than the Statue of Liberty. The balloon is believed to have been up to 200 feet tall, officials said, a height taller than New York's iconic monument, which measures just over 151 feet tall from the top of its base to its torch.

The balloon, which officials said was carrying surveillance equipment the size of two to three school buses, was shot down over the weekend after it had been seen flying over the U.S. for several days. It was taken out of the air space at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials told CBS News, with a single air-to-air missile over the Atlantic Ocean off of South Carolina's coast.

Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, revealed Monday that the actual balloon was up to 200 feet tall and that it was carrying a payload the size of a jet airliner.

"[It] probably weighed in excess of a couple thousand pounds," he said. "So I would – from a safety standpoint, picture yourself with large debris weighing hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds falling out of the sky. That's really what we're kind of talking about."

VanHerck said the massive debris field left behind by the destroyed balloon is about 4,921 feet by 4,921 feet – "more than 15 football fields by 15 football fields."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2AbG_0kfKAfPx00
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high altitude balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. The suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down on Saturday, Feb. 4. U.S. Navy Photo

He told CBS News' David Martin that officials have already "collected the majority of that debris that fell in the ocean and other places." He also told Martin that the missile used to shoot down the balloon "absolutely" contained a warhead.

"There was a warhead in the missile," he said. "You can see that explosion on TV as it goes through the lower part of the balloon and right there through the superstructure."

VanHerck added that officials chose not to previously shoot down the balloon because it was initially believed that it "did not present a physical military threat to North America."

"I could not take immediate action because it was not demonstrating hostile act or hostile intent," he said.

China has claimed that the balloon was a weather device and said that the U.S. had an "overreaction" to it. But VanHerck said Monday officials "had a good indication that it was a surveillance balloon from the beginning."

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
msn.com

US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
132K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy