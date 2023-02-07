RUMOR: Why Cavs may stand pat at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are easily considered as an elite contender for the Eastern Conference title, at least. But there is always room for improvement for the Cavs and they can address some key issues via a trade or two ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

That being said, the Cavs don’t seem to have an aggressive buyer stance , and will not try to force if their current options don’t improve, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“Heading into deadline week, with the clock ticking, sources tell cleveland.com that the Cavs remain in pursuit of a wing upgrade. Preferably one who can shoot. Either to start or strengthen one of the league’s least productive benches. But even with a desire to improve this finally-healthy roster that currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference and is one of seven teams with at least 30 wins, there’s a growing sense that Cleveland’s decision-makers aren’t excited about the realistic trade options and would be fine standing pat — if no deal materializes.”

The Cavs have arguably the best defense in the league, as they are allowing only 106.5 points per game and hold opponents down to only 53.4 effective field goal percentage. But their offense can still use a shot in the arm, as they are only 26th with 111.8 points per game and 11th with 115.3 points per 100 possessions adjusted . Their bench is also anemic compared to other teams, with Cavs backups averaging only 40.5 per 100 possessions, which is good for only 28th in the NBA overall.

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET.

