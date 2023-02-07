Read full article on original website
Vice
Everything we know about Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s Y2K campus movie
Barry Keoghan is always the co-star, never the star. But in Saltburn, his first leading role movie — as opposed to a scene-stealing side character — he will play an “obsessive Scouser” who falls in with an aristocratic crowd as a college student. Euphoria alum Jacob Elordi has been cast opposite him, as the wealthy subject of his character’s obsession. The film, which was shown at a test screening in California last week, will be Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell’s second feature and (apparently) her next divisive thriller.
Vice
Wes Anderson's Asteroid City features graphic nudity
A new Wes Anderson movie is always special, symmetrical gift. The French Dispatch, for instance — starring Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and Lea Seydoux — was a perfectly framed series of bittersweet human stories. The director’s new project Asteroid City, said to be “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life”, sees him reunite with some of his usual coterie, including Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. Know what else is poetic? Nudity! And Asteroid City has enough of it for it to have garnered a risky R rating.
Vice
Every M. Night Shyamalan movie, ranked
The name M. Night Shyamalan has been something of a hot topic from the very beginning of the 52-year-old filmmaker’s career — though for a long time it was considered a “pop-cultural punch line.” It isn’t just that people have internalised a certain brand of misguided criticism against his films (“There’s always a dumb twist!”), but that his work has polarised audiences and critics across the globe for decades, their relentless sincerity proving difficult for some to countenance. But for all the controversy around each release, it should be uncontroversial to say Shyamalan’s thrill-filled oeuvre is far more interesting and wide-ranging than many filmmakers of his cohort.
