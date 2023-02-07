Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Centre Co. hunter enters plea in accidental shooting of neighbor
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County hunter has entered a plea to charges related to the accidental shooting of his neighbor in December of 2021. Michael Lloyd, of Boalsburg, pleaded guilty Friday to two charges, which included reckless endangerment. Police say Lloyd allegedly fired a handgun, from...
WJAC TV
PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
WJAC TV
Centre Co. man who pled guilty to raping 6 women sentenced to up to 25 years
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County man who pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting six women was sentenced Friday. Kevin Mullen will serve 10 to 25 years in state prison for the assaults, which police say occurred over a nine year period, beginning in 2012. Authorities...
WJAC TV
State College man sentenced to nearly 2 years in jail for stabbing other man
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A State College man was sentenced to nearly two years in jail Friday for stabbing another man last October. Marvin Williams will serve 11.5 to 23.5 months in Centre County Prison. Williams was charged in October after police say he stabbed another man following...
WJAC TV
DA: COVID outbreak prompts delay of pre-trial hearing in Altoona double homicide case
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Blair County District Attorney's office confirmed that a recent COVID outbreak at the county jail has resulted in pre-trial motions being delayed in a double homicide case from 2020. Officials say Onya Lewis and Isiah Payne were scheduled to have a...
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
WJAC TV
DA: Woman sentenced to decades in prison for fatal Hornerstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that the woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man last spring has been sentenced to decades behind bars. Officials say Arlaya Morris was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 to 30 years in prison...
WJAC TV
Convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky files another appeal; demands new trial
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky has filed a new appeal in Centre County court. In the 580 page appeal, Sandusky’s attorney claims there’s new evidence in the case, and is asking for a new trial. Jerry Sandusky Appeal 02-09-23 by Ryan Graffius...
WJAC TV
Area EMS service receives grant to replace outdated stretcher used to transport patients
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Mountain Top Fire Company ambulance service has a brand-new stretcher in use thanks to a $37,000 grant. The "Stryker Power Pro 2 cot" replaces an older cot that was well over ten years old and was beginning to have some "internal pump issues."
WJAC TV
Mifflin Co. firefighters respond to unusual call after child gets head stuck in cake pan
Lewistown, PA — Firefighters in Lewistown, Pennsylvania got a very unusual call on Monday from a mom who needed help because her daughter's head was stuck in a cake pan!. Erin Meixel was forced to call 911 when her 2-year-old daughter, Quinnley, got her head stuck while playing with an angel food cake pan, but they couldn't get her head back out of it.
WJAC TV
'American Pickers' make stop in Central PA; interview Tyrone business owner
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
WJAC TV
'I want to give a chance to everybody' Johnstown Galleria owner brings in new businesses
Cambria County, PA — The Johnstown Galleria continues to grow, with new business popping up every week. That's according to the building's owner, who says he is in contact with possible tenants. He says he is still accepting applications to fill empty lots. One of the new businesses that...
WJAC TV
'Historic Victory:' local school district involved in PA Fair Funding Lawsuit reacts
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's being called a "historic victory" for low-income students across the Commonwealth. After nearly ten years of fighting for increased school funding, the Fair Funding Lawsuit officially came to an end Tuesday night. In a nearly 800 page ruling, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn...
WJAC TV
After elementary school fuel spill, students adjust to classes in the upper school
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Elementary school students going to the same school as middle- and high-schoolers? No, it's not the setup for the latest Hollywood film. However, it's the set-up Southern Huntingdon County School District officials say will get them through to the fall. A fuel spill at...
WJAC TV
Local counselors hold resource fair during national school counselors week
Cambria County, PA — Counselors of central Cambria, along with Admiral Peary Vo-tech, put together a resource fair with over 25 different agencies, Thursday afternoon. It took place at the middle school gym, at the Central Cambria School District. More than 30 counselors came together, to present their resources to the public. They emphasize how important it is to recognize the “hard work that school counselors do” for students and the community.
WJAC TV
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA celebrates 50 years of accepting women as members
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "It's fun to stay at the YMCA" -- especially at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA -- on the 50-year anniversary of accepting women as members. Members gathered at the facility Thursday along Haynes Street to celebrate the milestone in the decades-long fight for women's...
WJAC TV
Parents voice security concerns at Westmont Hilltop School Board Committee Meeting
Johnstown, PA — Parents upset with Westmont Hilltop’s response to a threat made toward the school district - ending with the arrest of a juvenile attended a school board committee meeting Thursday evening to voice their concerns. Channel 6 was at the meeting where many parents confronted school...
WJAC TV
Organizers planning boxing event at 1st Summit Arena in hopes of drawing nat'l attention
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown's boxing scene could be getting some national attention. Officials with Kastle Boxing say a boxing show is being planned for 1st Summit Arena on May 13th. Organizers say the show will feature fighter Tresean Wiggins. Wiggins, who moved to Johnstown a decade ago, won...
