WJAC TV

Centre Co. hunter enters plea in accidental shooting of neighbor

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County hunter has entered a plea to charges related to the accidental shooting of his neighbor in December of 2021. Michael Lloyd, of Boalsburg, pleaded guilty Friday to two charges, which included reckless endangerment. Police say Lloyd allegedly fired a handgun, from...
WJAC TV

PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
WJAC TV

Local counselors hold resource fair during national school counselors week

Cambria County, PA — Counselors of central Cambria, along with Admiral Peary Vo-tech, put together a resource fair with over 25 different agencies, Thursday afternoon. It took place at the middle school gym, at the Central Cambria School District. More than 30 counselors came together, to present their resources to the public. They emphasize how important it is to recognize the “hard work that school counselors do” for students and the community.
