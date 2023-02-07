Read full article on original website
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Christopher Lynn Inman, Rockwood
Christopher Lynn Inman, age 68 of Rockwood went home to be with the lord on February 8, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother; Violet Jeanette Inman and father James Edward Inman. Brothers; Anthony Inman, Earl Fowler, Richard Fowler. Sisters; Edith Wilson, Joyce Gibbs, Lorraine Ma, and Son...
Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs
Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs TN went to her heavenly home on February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Reynolds, and son, Alan Reynolds. She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Danny) Lowry and Patsy (Newt) Danley, daughter-in-law Janet (Alan) Reynolds, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Ruth Pless and Peggy Rutherford, and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Harriman.
Richard Allen “Rick” Gann, 71
Richard Allen “Rick” Gann, was born on August 11, 1951, and passed away on February 8, 2023. He was the son of Paul H. Gann and Jean Goans Gann. Preceded in death by his father and infant twin sisters and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, several...
Jerry Marvin Reynolds, Andersonville
Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was married to the love of his life Barbara Jane (Jones) Reynolds for 57 years. His passion for fixing anything was used throughout his career at Rohm & Haas and as a...
Richard M. Lipinski, Oak Ridge
Richard M. Lipinski, age 76, of Oak Ridge, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He and his wife Linda Owens Lipinski had gone to Melbourne, Florida for a winter vacation where he became ill and passed quickly. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Richard attended Edsel Ford...
Adrienne Mary Swindeman, Oak Ridge
Adrienne Mary Swindeman, 84, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully, on February 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Born Adrienne Mary Dwyer in Sydney, NSW, Australia, she spent her early years living in country towns and the Blue Mountains of NSW. She attended The University of Sydney and was a librarian with the Public Library of New South Wales in the state Department of Agriculture library. Adrienne met her husband, Robert Walter Swindeman, while he was working for the Atomic Energy Commission in Australia on loan from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She and Bob were married in Lane Cove, Australia, and moved together to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where they raised their family and lived happily for almost 60 years. Adrienne was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where she served as President of the Council of Catholic Women and as an officer of the St. Veronica’s Guild. She was also involved in many other groups and organizations including Church Women United, her Bible study group, Meals on Wheels, Recording for the Blind, Camp Fire Girls, Oak Ridge Jr. Playhouse, and several bridge clubs. She considered her greatest achievement to be the nurturing of faith in her children and grandchildren, which had been handed down through the generations by her parents and grandparents and was too precious to lose.
Jerrod Lon Saunders, Oliver Springs
Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1985, and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School where he played football. Jerrod enjoyed cooking. He also was a devoted fan of University of Tennessee Football and would attend every game he could.
Wanda Minga Rhea, Clinton
Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.
Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, Harriman
Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1951, and attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Dickey; parents, John and...
Scammers back at it in Anderson County
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
Sheriff Barker reappointed to State Committee
Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was recently reappointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) Legislative Committee. This committee plays a significant role reviewing, proposing, and assisting with legislation that directly impacts the men and women in uniform. This committee works directly with State Senators and Representatives on a variety of issues such as corrections, criminal justice reforms and retirement plans.
Clinton Police Department asks for help in locating stolen trailer
The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer. A Loadrunner single axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from behind Legends Event Photo in Clinton after having last been seen the previous evening (Monday, February 6th). CPD shared photos of the stolen trailer,...
City of Oak Ridge to transition to new software, improve customer service
The City of Oak Ridge will be going live with a new software program on February 13, 2023, and the transition will briefly impact payments at City offices. Any City of Oak Ridge offices that accept payments will not be able to accept credit card payments, including online payments, from 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.
Arrest made in South Roane County Shooting
On February 10, 2023 at approximately 12:30AM, Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road in Kingston TN on a report of a female shot. When Deputies arrived they found a female gunshot victim, named Deeta Shavesha Weaver (24yoa), lying in the side yard next to a mobile home. A second female was with the victim, but was not injured. When Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies Gentry, Cunningham and Trantham approached the mobile home, Clifford Amos Koontz (50yoa), fired shots at the Deputies from within the mobile home. At the time, Deputies were unable to determine from where inside Koontz was shooting from. Within a couple of minutes from when the shooting stopped, Deputies were able to retrieve both females and get them to awaiting EMS. Weaver was ultimately pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Koontz remained inside the residence for almost two hoursuntil Captain Wes Stooksbury made contact with Koontz by telephone. Captain Stooksbury was able to convince Koontz to surrender without incident. No Deputies were injured. Koontz is charged with First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault during a Domestic, and Aggravated Kidnapping. Koontz is awaiting arraignment. A big thank you to the dedicated men and women of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office that risk their lives daily to ensure we are all safe. Thank you for the support of the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
