Kay McCreary, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Kay, or Grandma Kay as some affectionately called her, was born in Shreveport, LA. The family moved soon after she was born to Marshall, TX where she grew up. Among her many talents, she was an accomplished pianist, having started at a young age and studying at The Julliard School in New York, placing in the top 3 at a Van Cliburn piano competition in Texas as well as performing at Carnegie Hall.

AUBURN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO