goldcountrymedia.com
Sheriff's monument donation, recreation rental fee increase on Placer Supervisors' agenda
For its first meeting in February, the Placer County Board of Supervisors is slated to review various items Tuesday. Scheduled at 9:35 a.m., the board will consider donating $50,000 to the Placer County Sheriff’s Council, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, for its Fallen Deputy Monument campaign.
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: A noise nuisance generated in Newcastle
A neighbor decided to go “off grid” for his electric power and built/installed solar panels, battery storage building and a backup generator. When I expressed concern about generator noise, he said the generator is just a backup and would only come on in winter when there were cloudy days. This has not been the case at all, as the generator comes on frequently during the night, summer and winter.
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis settles with developers over traffic
The town of Loomis settled out of court last month for $90,000 with the 108-acre College Park project in Rocklin over traffic impacts on Taylor Road. Rocklin City Council in December approved the final environmental impact report on the project at Sierra College. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabe said this...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn State Theatre hosts Restaurant Week pairings
Auburn Restaurant Week When: Feb. 25-March 5 What: Participating restaurants offer everything from discounts and specials to prix fixe menus for two, highlighting the wide array of cuisines Auburn has to offer. Info: https://downtownauburnca.com/events/restaurant-week Participating restaurants: · Pizzeria Luba · Tap & Vine at the White House · The Station Public House · Tre Pozzi Trattoria · Restaurant Josephine · The Auburn Bodega · Tango Frozen Yogurt · Local Heroes · Old Town Pizza · The Yeti Tavern · Monkey Cat Restaurant & Bar · The Baker and the Cakemaker · The Club Car Bar & Restaurant.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer storms past West Park, moves into third in FVL
The all-important third-place spot in the Foothill Valley League that serves as the automatic qualifier for the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball playoffs was up for grabs Tuesday night, as Placer hosted West Park. The first matchup went down to the wire, with Placer coming out on top with a two-point...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer boys punch playoff ticket with stunning comeback against Oakmont
Entering the final night of the regular season, four Foothill Valley League boys soccer teams were tied for second at 4-4-1, but there was just one problem - only two Sac-Joaquin Section playoff spots were open. With West Park’s loss and Ponderosa’s win, all eyes were on Placer and Oakmont...
goldcountrymedia.com
Kay Louise Clark McCreary
Kay McCreary, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Kay, or Grandma Kay as some affectionately called her, was born in Shreveport, LA. The family moved soon after she was born to Marshall, TX where she grew up. Among her many talents, she was an accomplished pianist, having started at a young age and studying at The Julliard School in New York, placing in the top 3 at a Van Cliburn piano competition in Texas as well as performing at Carnegie Hall.
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay edges Folsom in PKs, 3-1
Folsom’s and Granite Bay’s varsity girls’ soccer teams combined to win three games in the Sierra Foothill League, lose 14 and tie three. The Bulldogs simply had trouble scoring all season, scoring in only two of eight league games and finishing with only four goals. Granite Bay is a young team decimated by injury, as an unheard of seven players had season-ending injuries before the season started, leaving coach Mark Broers with a young and inexperienced team.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs finish off pair of 10-0 league seasons
Closing in on Valentine’s Day, a jam-packed gymnasium full of Folsom Bulldog fans wanted show their love to their hometown team on Friday night. With the student body wearing pink and love-themed posters on the wall, the Folsom fans cheered their basketball teams to victory, as the varsity girls defeated Oak Ridge, 63-35, and the boys were also winners, 70-51, as both teams completed 10-0 league seasons.
