Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Related
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
Sacramento Observer
Black Developers Lead Elk Grove Affordable Housing Project
The weather Jan. 10 in Elk Grove was wet and stormy, the worst weather to break ground on a construction project. But developers and city officials still were celebrating. Notable figures such as Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and state Treasurer Fiona Ma donned hard hats and held shovels inside the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall lobby alongside investors, developers and construction company representatives. They held a symbolic groundbreaking, the weather having forced a pivot from the construction site.
capradio.org
Sacramento’s stopgap homeless shelter closed amid this winter’s storms — and may not reopen
An outdoor homeless shelter that was considered a stopgap in Sacramento’s efforts to provide immediate relief for unhoused residents has been shut down since early January. Its future remains in limbo. For much of the past year, the Miller Regional Park safe ground, located west of Interstate 5 near...
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
KCRA.com
Yolo County’s new ‘vertical tiny home village’ to provide supportive housing for homeless people
DAVIS, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind project will soon open in Davis that will help provide permanent supportive housing for those in need and help alleviate the homelessness crisis in Yolo County. Paul’s Place, a vertical tiny home village, is set to open on H Street. The village is...
Cannabis business and rehab center clash over shared location in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The clash between a cannabis dispensary and a rehabilitation center over being in the same commercial plaza has brought to light a bigger issue. If both were approved, why has it become a problem now?. There is also the discussion surrounding socioeconomic issues around cannabis entrepreneurship,...
Essence
This Mom Went From Being Evicted To Getting Elected
Dominique Walker, a leader of Oakland-based Moms 4 Housing, is working towards widespread change and affordable housing in California. Each week for Black History Month, ESSENCE is highlighting stories of Black resistance in unexpected places. In 2019, Dominique Walker joined a group of homeless mothers as they occupied a vacant...
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights
SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
khn.org
‘The Country Is Watching’: California Homeless Crisis Looms as Gov. Newsom Eyes Political Future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
invisiblepeople.tv
Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues
A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
Sacramento thrift store serves as makeshift funeral home for homeless woman hit by car
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento thrift store has been serving as a makeshift funeral home for a disabled homeless woman who lived and worked there for years. America Thrift Shop, located on Franklin Blvd near 21st Avenue, has been honoring the memory of the late Insuk "Suki" Lancaster. Alfredo...
Comments / 2