Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sacramento

"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis

FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
FAIR OAKS, CA
Evan Crosby

10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black Developers Lead Elk Grove Affordable Housing Project

The weather Jan. 10 in Elk Grove was wet and stormy, the worst weather to break ground on a construction project. But developers and city officials still were celebrating. Notable figures such as Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and state Treasurer Fiona Ma donned hard hats and held shovels inside the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall lobby alongside investors, developers and construction company representatives. They held a symbolic groundbreaking, the weather having forced a pivot from the construction site.
ELK GROVE, CA
Essence

This Mom Went From Being Evicted To Getting Elected

Dominique Walker, a leader of Oakland-based Moms 4 Housing, is working towards widespread change and affordable housing in California. Each week for Black History Month, ESSENCE is highlighting stories of Black resistance in unexpected places. In 2019, Dominique Walker joined a group of homeless mothers as they occupied a vacant...
OAKLAND, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights

SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety.  He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 people escape North Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident

(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues

A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
SACRAMENTO, CA

