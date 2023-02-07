SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...

