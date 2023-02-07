Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Missing Council Bluffs man found dead
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — UPDATE: A missing Council Bluffs man who went missing on Thursday afternoon has been found dead. Council Bluffs Police and Fire and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted a search of Lake Manawa on Friday morning. An ATV and helmet believed to belong...
WOWT
Two in custody after crash turned pursuit in West Omaha
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 3 hours ago. Omaha fire...
fox42kptm.com
Two Iowa men arrested in connection to 2020 Fremont County arson investigation
Fremont County, IOWA (KPTM) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced on Friday the arrest of two Iowa men in connection to an arson that took place in Anderson, Iowa in June 2020. On June 22, 2020, fire officials and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
WOWT
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle. It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs. “We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said. Police followed...
KETV.com
Missing 55-year-old woman found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A missing 55-year-old woman was found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police. Janet North's body was found Monday by Omaha police officers, Council Bluffs police confirmed. On Monday, Omaha police responded to a death investigation near 3rd and Pierce streets. Officers found a...
WOWT
Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking
Fans in Omaha are looking forward to the big game on Sunday. The body of a missing Council Bluffs man has been recovered from Lake Manawa. The BBB shares information on what to look for in upcoming months for lawn care businesses.
WOWT
Person injured in fire near Mead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
kmaland.com
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire crews battle flames at construction site near 18th, Leavenworth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a blaze in the ceiling of a construction area Thursday night. Crews were first called to an apartment complex near 13th and Pierce after a caller reported smoke in the area. The source was determined to be a small fire that had started in the attic of a construction site at 18th and Leavenworth.
Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
iheart.com
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
WOWT
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
Comments / 0