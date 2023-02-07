Read full article on original website
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
WNEM
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Flint homicide victim ‘made an impact on everyone he met,’ mother says
FLINT, MI – Early on the morning of Jan. 16, Tamika Mize answered the knock at her door without knowing that the man on the other side was about to change her life. “(He) said your son shot himself over on Chippewa,” Mize said. “I said, ‘No, my son did not shoot himself,’ and I closed the door.”
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
wsgw.com
Deadly stabbing at high school in St. Paul, Minnesota
A person was killed in a stabbing at a high school in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said Friday. The stabbing happened at Harding High School, the St. Paul Police Department said on Twitter. This is a developing story and will be updated.
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating theft of Dodge Charger from U.S. 131 business
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the theft of a 2021 Dodge Charger from a business on U.S. 131 on Friday. State troopers believe the white vehicle was stolen sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday from the Car...
Mich. Woman Allegedly Killed College Student in Hit-and-Run, Then Fled to Thailand to Avoid Prosecution
Benjamin Kable, a 22-year-old student at Michigan State University, was home for the holiday break when he was struck and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson on New Year's Day A Michigan woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student on New Year's Day is now accused of fleeing the country to avoid prosecution. Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on Jan. 1, according...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
abc12.com
Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
Former Flint police chief admits to running gambling arcade where machines paid out gift cards; officials seized 8 sawed-off shotguns
Former Flint Police Chief William Barksdale has pleaded guilty to illegal gambling charges after authorities busted him and two others running an illegal operation in 2017.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-69. It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near Bancroft. The sheriff’s office engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, who they say was traveling westbound...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
