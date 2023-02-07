ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

WNEM

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
wsgw.com

Deadly stabbing at high school in St. Paul, Minnesota

A person was killed in a stabbing at a high school in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said Friday. The stabbing happened at Harding High School, the St. Paul Police Department said on Twitter. This is a developing story and will be updated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
People

Mich. Woman Allegedly Killed College Student in Hit-and-Run, Then Fled to Thailand to Avoid Prosecution

Benjamin Kable, a 22-year-old student at Michigan State University, was home for the holiday break when he was struck and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson on New Year's Day A Michigan woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student on New Year's Day is now accused of fleeing the country to avoid prosecution. Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on Jan. 1, according...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-69. It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near Bancroft. The sheriff’s office engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, who they say was traveling westbound...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
MICHIGAN STATE

