A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
The Phoenix Suns' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Unbeatable
The Phoenix Suns have destroyed all balance in the Western Conference and their potential starting lineup looks dangerous.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mikal Bridges’ eye-opening reaction to being traded for Kevin Durant in Suns-Nets blockbuster
It’s safe to say Mikal Bridges is just as shocked as everyone else after he learned he was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the package for Kevin Durant. Late Wednesday, and just hours before the trade deadline, the Suns pulled off a...
Jae Crowder Tweets After Suns Finally Trade Him
The Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways with Jae Crowder. He - per usual - expressed his views via Twitter.
The Suns' projected starting lineup after the Kevin Durant trade is suddenly the best in the West
The Phoenix Suns made the biggest trade deadline splash in recent memory, impressively acquiring two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. This blockbuster move immediately changes the landscape of the Western Conference. Phoenix was able to add Durant without trading any of their stars: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul remain on the Suns.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Make A Trade With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers.
TRADE: Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade James Wiseman
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons (in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks).
NBA Rumors: Bulls' Andre Drummond 'Could Be an Option' for Sixers
Bulls center Andre Drummond could be in play for the Sixers as the trade deadline approaches.
Celtics Reportedly Shopping Package of Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari
With less than 24 hours until the trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, the rumor mill is working overtime. The latest Celtics-related gossip is that Boston is exploring what a package of Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari can bring back as the team with the NBA's top record (38-16) aims to ...
