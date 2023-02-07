ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester, IL

Jake Wells

Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race

Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús ​“Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

You can apply to receive a one-time payment of $500

Here's some good news for many individuals in Chicago. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus. The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

D200 hires new asst. supt. for business services

Oak Park and River Forest High School will have a new assistant superintendent for business services next year, who will be the third OPRF administrator to be paid more than $200,000 a year. On Jan. 26 the District 200 board voted 6-0 to hire Tony Arbogast as assistant superintendent for business services. Arbogast will start work at OPRF on July 1.
OAK PARK, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF adds small Project 2 tweaks, prepares to vote on plan

The school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School is poised to approve the scope for the long discussed and debated Project 2 at OPRF at their next board meeting on Feb. 23. The school board is expected to approve the plan to demolish and rebuild the southeast portion of the high school and replace it with a new physical education wing which would include a new 25 yard by 40 yard swimming pool with a 420 seat observation gallery to replace the two existing pools at the school that were built in 1928. The project would also include new gyms, PE classrooms and other improvements.
OAK PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?

Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
EVANSTON, IL
cspdailynews.com

Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?

Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
LEMONT, IL

