Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
You can apply to receive a one-time payment of $500
Here's some good news for many individuals in Chicago. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus. The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.
akronjewishnews.com
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are “not...
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
Three weeks before Election Day, a boost for Lightfoot
Lightfoot spoke with WGN News about mayoral candidates, campaign strategies and the city's COVID response.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
oakpark.com
D200 hires new asst. supt. for business services
Oak Park and River Forest High School will have a new assistant superintendent for business services next year, who will be the third OPRF administrator to be paid more than $200,000 a year. On Jan. 26 the District 200 board voted 6-0 to hire Tony Arbogast as assistant superintendent for business services. Arbogast will start work at OPRF on July 1.
nadignewspapers.com
Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
oakpark.com
OPRF adds small Project 2 tweaks, prepares to vote on plan
The school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School is poised to approve the scope for the long discussed and debated Project 2 at OPRF at their next board meeting on Feb. 23. The school board is expected to approve the plan to demolish and rebuild the southeast portion of the high school and replace it with a new physical education wing which would include a new 25 yard by 40 yard swimming pool with a 420 seat observation gallery to replace the two existing pools at the school that were built in 1928. The project would also include new gyms, PE classrooms and other improvements.
South Side religious leaders endorse Lightfoot: ‘We need to make sure she stays in office’
African American Pastors like Torrey Barrett, of the Life Center Church of God In Christ, not only endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election, but he said shame on other Black candidates working so hard to defeat her.
Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son
Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?
Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
cspdailynews.com
Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?
Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
Tax break for Bears in Arlington Heights proposed by Illinois state senator
Illinois Senator Ann Gillespie has proposed a measure that would give the Chicago Bears a tax break if the team builds a stadium in Arlington Heights. She has proposed freezing the property tax assessment for the old Arlington Racecourse property.
wjol.com
Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman
The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
