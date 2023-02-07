Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Singular Genomics To Take Automated NGS Library Preparation Into the Future
Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.
technologynetworks.com
QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx (CE-IVD, IVDR) System Enables Simplified and Smart Workflows
Discover a versatile, easy‑to‑use, and efficient real‑time PCR system. Powered by proven technology, the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx Real‑Time PCR System is a clinical molecular diagnostics platform that enables next‑level usability with a smart qPCR workflow, from setup to report. The...
technologynetworks.com
How Spatial Phenotyping Can Uncover Novel Insights in Tissue Biology
Rather than choosing between the detail of single-cell RNA sequencing and the in situ capabilities of conventional immunohistochemistry, spatial phenotyping allow you to visualize and quantify dozens of biomarkers in a single tissue sample while maintaining cellular and sub-cellular detail. Put cellular function in context. Account for every cell in...
technologynetworks.com
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Element Biosciences To Provide Benchtop NGS
Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling...
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Gene Fragments Are Crucial for Blood Sugar Maintenance
When cells copy DNA to produce RNA transcripts, they include only some chunks of genetic material known as exons and throw out the rest. The resulting product is a fully-mature RNA molecule, which might then be used as a template to build a protein. One of the features of gene...
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Link Dozens of Gene Variants to ADHD
Why do some people get ADHD, while others do not? And how early in life or in the womb is the seed of ADHD sown?. Researchers from Aarhus University have come closer to answering this question in a large study, which has just been published in the journal Nature Genetics.
technologynetworks.com
New Method for Targeted Design of Molecules With AI
Engineering novel molecules and materials with specific properties can yield significant advances for industrial processes, drug discovery and optoelectronics. However, the search for novel molecules and materials is comparable to looking for a needle in a haystack, since the number of molecules in chemical space is of the unimaginable order of 10 to the power of 60. That is significantly more molecules than there are stars in the known universe. Scientists at Leipzig University and the University of Warwick have now succeeded in developing a new method that enables the targeted design of molecules and materials with specific properties. They have now published their research findings in “Nature Computational Science”.
technologynetworks.com
Hepatitis E Virus Cell Entry Demystified
Although hepatitis E is a common disease, little is known about the life cycle of the virus. Initial findings on how it manages to infect cells are reported by a team from Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg in the journal Hepatology from 7. February 2023. A protein called EGFR, short for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor, plays a decisive role in the penetration of virus particles into cells. This finding could open up new treatment options against hepatitis E, since there are already approved drugs against EGFR that inhibit the activity of this receptor.
technologynetworks.com
Innovative Method Developed for Specializing and Purifying Stem Cells Into Interneurons
Injury to the spinal cord often leads life-changing disability, with decreased or complete loss of sensation and movement below the site of injury. From drugs to transplantation, there are many scientific advances aiming to restore function following spinal cord injury. One promising approach is the use of stem cell-derived neurons...
technologynetworks.com
Discovering the Causal Mechanism Behind a Rare Hereditary Disease
Researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics (MPIMG), and the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) have investigated in detail how BPTA syndrome, an extremely rare hereditary condition, arises. A change in the charge of a protein disrupts cellular self-organization, resulting in a developmental disorder. The team also identified hundreds of comparable genetic changes associated with various conditions, such as brain development disorders and predisposition to cancer. This mechanism, which has now been described in the journal Nature*, could be the cause of numerous unexplained diseases and health conditions.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Fluid May Play an Unexpected Role in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
technologynetworks.com
Schools of Fish Process Information Like the Brain
What do the brain and a school of fish have in common? They are both capable of efficient collective information processing, although each unit within them only has access to local information. In the brain, it is the stimuli from 86 billion neurons that form the basis for information processing; in the shoal, it is the decisions of each individual on how to move and interact with neighbors. However, little is known about how biological systems like the brain or a swarm of fish manage to optimally bring together a multitude of individual pieces of information from different locations. There is a hypothesis according to which the best performance of the brain lies at the border between order and chaos, in the state of so-called criticality. Researchers of the Cluster of Excellence "Science of Intelligence" from Humboldt-Universität (HU), the Technical University of Berlin (TU), and IGB have now been able to demonstrate this hypothesis on a large school of fish. The study was published in Nature Physics.
Comments / 0