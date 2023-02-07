ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

b969fm.com

ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events

BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain, storms and strong wind gusts move in

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Park Forest fire displaces Columbus family, no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A female occupant escaped injury following a Wednesday evening residential fire in Park Forest Estates. Investigators are looking into the cause after firefighters extinguished the blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was called to 1028 Junco Dr., at around 5:45 p.m.,...
COLUMBUS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Wind Advisory valid at Feb 9, 4:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Feb 9, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/0hh1CYpZFN https://t.co/9eGSE2ncb6. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed...
INDIANA STATE
lakercountry.com

Indiana man arrested in Jamestown

An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Fox 59

Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case

Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?

A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
EVANSVILLE, IN

