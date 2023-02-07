Read full article on original website
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
b969fm.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
wbiw.com
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
cbs4indy.com
Rain, storms and strong wind gusts move in
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve...
‘He’s never spent a night outside’: Indiana wallaby safe at home after overnight adventure
HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you didn’t know there was a wallaby living in Hillsdale before, chances are you found out about him Monday. That’s when Rocko decided to have a little adventure. “He’s never spent a night outside,” owner Melinda Hughes said. Rocko has been a member of the Hughes family for the past […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
korncountry.com
Park Forest fire displaces Columbus family, no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A female occupant escaped injury following a Wednesday evening residential fire in Park Forest Estates. Investigators are looking into the cause after firefighters extinguished the blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was called to 1028 Junco Dr., at around 5:45 p.m.,...
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Wind Advisory valid at Feb 9, 4:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Feb 9, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/0hh1CYpZFN https://t.co/9eGSE2ncb6. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed...
lakercountry.com
Indiana man arrested in Jamestown
An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Fox 59
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
Ex-Johnson County man wanted for theft, fraud believed to be in West Virginia
A sheriff’s office in West Virginia is asking for the public’s help in located a man currently wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.
