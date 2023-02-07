Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay. This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to New Hanover County School Board reversal on transgender sports team policy
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – People are speaking out one day after the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams matching their gender identity. WWAY spoke with parent who was in favor of board’s decision,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new PFAS-removing filters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning for the new PFAS-removing filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. CFPUA says the filters emerged as the at the best option for Sweeney to reduce GenX and other PFAS compounds...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Tourism hosting Business Expo & Trade Show
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Tourism will host the 2023 Pender County Business Expo & Trade Show in April. The event is scheduled for April 20th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Gymnasium and Family Life Center of the Hampstead United Methodist Church.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
WECT
“Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed” Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation. A federal appeals court will allow several groups to intervene in the legal battle between Chemours and the Environmental Protection Agency. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Over the past couple of weeks both Sunset Beach and Holden Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine presented to Wilmington native Wilbur Jones
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was presented to a Wilmington native Tuesday night during the City Council Meeting. Captain Wilbur Jones got the prestigious honor for his service to the Tar Heel State. Jones is a veteran, author and historian. He also plays...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department swears in new officers at ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held its swearing-in and promotional ceremony for their new officers on Tuesday. Officers new to the WPD and brand new to their new positions stood proudly as the agency held the ceremony at the Port City Community Church, arriving in their brand new police cars and wearing their newly earned badges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rosenwald Schools alums share stories to preserve Black history in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Between 1912 and 1932, thousands of Rosenwald Schools were built across the southeastern United States for African-American children in an effort to make public education more equal. While these schools are no longer in use and few remain, the foundation of some of these...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY Health Fair celebrating 15 years Thursday afternoon at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with Novant Health NHRMC to once again hold our annual Health Fair Thursday afternoon. The one-stop-shop for all your health questions and needs will take place inside Independence Mall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tables will be set up in the...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
Comments / 0