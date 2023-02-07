Read full article on original website
Richard Allen “Rick” Gann, 71
Richard Allen “Rick” Gann, was born on August 11, 1951, and passed away on February 8, 2023. He was the son of Paul H. Gann and Jean Goans Gann. Preceded in death by his father and infant twin sisters and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, several...
Richard M. Lipinski, Oak Ridge
Richard M. Lipinski, age 76, of Oak Ridge, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He and his wife Linda Owens Lipinski had gone to Melbourne, Florida for a winter vacation where he became ill and passed quickly. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Richard attended Edsel Ford...
Christopher Lynn Inman, Rockwood
Christopher Lynn Inman, age 68 of Rockwood went home to be with the lord on February 8, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother; Violet Jeanette Inman and father James Edward Inman. Brothers; Anthony Inman, Earl Fowler, Richard Fowler. Sisters; Edith Wilson, Joyce Gibbs, Lorraine Ma, and Son...
Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, Harriman
Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1951, and attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Dickey; parents, John and...
Adrienne Mary Swindeman, Oak Ridge
Adrienne Mary Swindeman, 84, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully, on February 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Born Adrienne Mary Dwyer in Sydney, NSW, Australia, she spent her early years living in country towns and the Blue Mountains of NSW. She attended The University of Sydney and was a librarian with the Public Library of New South Wales in the state Department of Agriculture library. Adrienne met her husband, Robert Walter Swindeman, while he was working for the Atomic Energy Commission in Australia on loan from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She and Bob were married in Lane Cove, Australia, and moved together to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where they raised their family and lived happily for almost 60 years. Adrienne was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where she served as President of the Council of Catholic Women and as an officer of the St. Veronica’s Guild. She was also involved in many other groups and organizations including Church Women United, her Bible study group, Meals on Wheels, Recording for the Blind, Camp Fire Girls, Oak Ridge Jr. Playhouse, and several bridge clubs. She considered her greatest achievement to be the nurturing of faith in her children and grandchildren, which had been handed down through the generations by her parents and grandparents and was too precious to lose.
Jerry Marvin Reynolds, Andersonville
Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was married to the love of his life Barbara Jane (Jones) Reynolds for 57 years. His passion for fixing anything was used throughout his career at Rohm & Haas and as a...
Karen Ward, Oliver Springs
Karen Ward, age 70, passed away on February 8, 2023, comfortably in her home after a long battle with cancer. Karen was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be forever missed. Karen is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and sister. She is survived by her...
Charlotte Ann “Keathley” Ellison, Harriman (formerly of Oak Ridge)
Mrs. Charlotte Ann “Keathley” Ellison, 71, of Harriman, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away at Roane Medical Center on February 7, 2023. Charlotte loved all her family and she especially loved cooking for them. She was a servant and that was evident as she spent her working life serving the public in many different cafeterias. She worked in the cafeteria at Methodist Medical Center and in the nursing home and most recently, Lubys,
Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs
Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs TN went to her heavenly home on February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Reynolds, and son, Alan Reynolds. She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Danny) Lowry and Patsy (Newt) Danley, daughter-in-law Janet (Alan) Reynolds, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Ruth Pless and Peggy Rutherford, and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Harriman.
Sheriff Barker reappointed to State Committee
Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was recently reappointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) Legislative Committee. This committee plays a significant role reviewing, proposing, and assisting with legislation that directly impacts the men and women in uniform. This committee works directly with State Senators and Representatives on a variety of issues such as corrections, criminal justice reforms and retirement plans.
Scammers back at it in Anderson County
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
Leland D. Grice, 93
Leland D. Grice, 93, passed away on February 6, 2023, at his home in Harriman, TN. Leland was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Grice; parents, Roy and Edna Grice; brothers, Roy Jr. and Maurice (Bunny) Grice; and infant son, David Craig Grice. He is survived by daughters;...
Douglas Goad, Sunbright
Douglas Goad, 57 of Sunbright Tennessee passed away on February 8, 2023. Doug is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Patricia Goad, brothers Mitchell, and Greg. Doug is survived by his sons Dewayne (Amber) Goad, Dustin (Alycia) Goad and grandchildren Hayden and Konnor Goad, sister Vicky Goad and niece Charlee Nelson and nephew Dillion Nelson, and a host of cousins and extended family.
Spring prescribed fires planned in Cades Cove
GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone staff plan to burn approximately 925 acres of fields in the Cades Cove area. Weather permitting, burn operations will occur between Monday, February 13 and Friday, March 3. Deer, turkeys, ground-nesting birds, and other species...
City of Oak Ridge to transition to new software, improve customer service
The City of Oak Ridge will be going live with a new software program on February 13, 2023, and the transition will briefly impact payments at City offices. Any City of Oak Ridge offices that accept payments will not be able to accept credit card payments, including online payments, from 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.
Arrest made in South Roane County Shooting
On February 10, 2023 at approximately 12:30AM, Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road in Kingston TN on a report of a female shot. When Deputies arrived they found a female gunshot victim, named Deeta Shavesha Weaver (24yoa), lying in the side yard next to a mobile home. A second female was with the victim, but was not injured. When Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies Gentry, Cunningham and Trantham approached the mobile home, Clifford Amos Koontz (50yoa), fired shots at the Deputies from within the mobile home. At the time, Deputies were unable to determine from where inside Koontz was shooting from. Within a couple of minutes from when the shooting stopped, Deputies were able to retrieve both females and get them to awaiting EMS. Weaver was ultimately pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Koontz remained inside the residence for almost two hoursuntil Captain Wes Stooksbury made contact with Koontz by telephone. Captain Stooksbury was able to convince Koontz to surrender without incident. No Deputies were injured. Koontz is charged with First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault during a Domestic, and Aggravated Kidnapping. Koontz is awaiting arraignment. A big thank you to the dedicated men and women of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office that risk their lives daily to ensure we are all safe. Thank you for the support of the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
