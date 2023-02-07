Adrienne Mary Swindeman, 84, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully, on February 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Born Adrienne Mary Dwyer in Sydney, NSW, Australia, she spent her early years living in country towns and the Blue Mountains of NSW. She attended The University of Sydney and was a librarian with the Public Library of New South Wales in the state Department of Agriculture library. Adrienne met her husband, Robert Walter Swindeman, while he was working for the Atomic Energy Commission in Australia on loan from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She and Bob were married in Lane Cove, Australia, and moved together to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where they raised their family and lived happily for almost 60 years. Adrienne was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where she served as President of the Council of Catholic Women and as an officer of the St. Veronica’s Guild. She was also involved in many other groups and organizations including Church Women United, her Bible study group, Meals on Wheels, Recording for the Blind, Camp Fire Girls, Oak Ridge Jr. Playhouse, and several bridge clubs. She considered her greatest achievement to be the nurturing of faith in her children and grandchildren, which had been handed down through the generations by her parents and grandparents and was too precious to lose.

