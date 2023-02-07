Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
AMA
Massive study uncovers how much exercise is needed to live longer
Consistent exercise is good for a person’s health and well-being—that is well known. But how many minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity are needed to lower the risk of premature mortality? A study published in the journal Circulation defines that number and shares guidance on what level of physical activity is needed to maintain health and improve fitness.
What Causes Alopecia?
Alopecia is a group of conditions that affects the hair follicles—the pores in your skin where hair grows. It is characterized by partial or complete hair loss. There are many causes of alopecia including trauma, medications, fungal infections, and genetics. Some forms of alopecia may be autoimmune conditions, meaning the immune cells attack the hair follicles—but it isn’t clear exactly what causes them in the first place.Causes by Type of AlopeciaMany forms of hair loss are caused by different types of stressors. Drug treatments, physiological or emotional stress, hormonal changes, infection, and even hairstyles can cause hair to fall out....
technologynetworks.com
Artificial Sweetener Used To Trace Wastewater's Journey
Acesulfame is a sweetener in sugar-free drinks and foods. As it cannot be metabolised in the human body, the sweetener ends up in wastewater after consumption and remains largely intact even in sewage treatment plants. A new study by the University of Vienna shows that the persistence of the sweetener varies with temperature as the concentration of the sweetener in wastewater varies with the seasons. The environmental geosciences team analysed how groundwater flows can be traced based on these seasonal fluctuations. Since residues of the sweetener end up in drinking water, acesulfame serves as an indicator of the origin and composition of our drinking water. The study has now been published in the journal Water Research.
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
technologynetworks.com
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
‘No one really wants to talk about COVID anymore,’ the WHO’s pandemic lead laments. But the ‘worst case’ possibility of a new coronavirus exists
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of health emergencies programme at the World Health Organization (WHO), listens during a news conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 2, 2020. The pandemic is drawing to a close, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday. But they refused to rule out a plot twist that could reverse some, if not all, progress made on the disease over the past three years.
EverydayHealth.com
Severe Menopause Symptoms Linked to Risk of Heart Disease, Study Finds
As more research is dedicated to women's health, there's a growing body of evidence on the relationship between menopausal symptoms, like hot flashes, night sweats, and brain fog, and certain health outcomes, like heart disease. For example, a study published in 2019 found that women usually develop heart disease about...
technologynetworks.com
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
technologynetworks.com
Developing Epitope-Targeted Vaccines for Malaria
Pre-erythrocytic malaria vaccines that induce high-titer, durable antibody responses can potentially provide protection from infection. In this presentation, Bryce Chackerian will discuss his effort to engineer virus-like particle (VLP)-based vaccines targeting recently described vulnerable epitopes at the N-terminus of the central repeat region of the Plasmodium falciparum circumsporozoite protein. These VLP-based vaccines can induce strong and durable antibody responses that provide protection from malaria infection in a mouse challenge model.
The difference between relapsing and "lapsing," according to addiction experts
Many recovering drug addicts (myself included) have a recurring nightmare: You wake up one morning and suddenly all of the work you have put into staying sober is gone. Maybe you're returning to prescription medications; perhaps it is fentanyl, or an addiction as ancient as alcoholism. Regardless, the underlying fear expressed in that bad dream is that one day a person who has remained sober will again start abusing drugs. If that happens, does that mean you should give up hope about remaining in recovery?
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Link Dozens of Gene Variants to ADHD
Why do some people get ADHD, while others do not? And how early in life or in the womb is the seed of ADHD sown?. Researchers from Aarhus University have come closer to answering this question in a large study, which has just been published in the journal Nature Genetics.
Colon cancer is on the rise in young people
Colon cancer, the third leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, is on the rise in younger adults. A study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute shows that people born in 1990, now around age 33, are twice as likely to get colon cancer as those born in 1950.
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Gene Fragments Are Crucial for Blood Sugar Maintenance
When cells copy DNA to produce RNA transcripts, they include only some chunks of genetic material known as exons and throw out the rest. The resulting product is a fully-mature RNA molecule, which might then be used as a template to build a protein. One of the features of gene...
technologynetworks.com
Viral Evolution: Changing Priorities Under Environmental Cues
Human host–virus co-evolution has been occurring for hundreds of thousands of years, since the dawn of modern humans. The evidence of human viral infection is even imprinted in our DNA, where, for example, remnants of retroviruses from previous infection can be observed. Today, host–virus evolution continues, shaped and molded by environmental cues that apply selective pressures on the mutating virus, favoring the variants that are the most fit to survive in the shifting landscape. Sometimes, mutations that help a virus survive some situations, e.g., within a host during chronic infection, exact a toll on fitness under different circumstances, e.g., between host transmission. Thus, changing host conditions dictate viral evolution.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Fluid May Play an Unexpected Role in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
technologynetworks.com
New Method for Targeted Design of Molecules With AI
Engineering novel molecules and materials with specific properties can yield significant advances for industrial processes, drug discovery and optoelectronics. However, the search for novel molecules and materials is comparable to looking for a needle in a haystack, since the number of molecules in chemical space is of the unimaginable order of 10 to the power of 60. That is significantly more molecules than there are stars in the known universe. Scientists at Leipzig University and the University of Warwick have now succeeded in developing a new method that enables the targeted design of molecules and materials with specific properties. They have now published their research findings in “Nature Computational Science”.
KevinMD.com
The effects of the nationwide stimulant shortage on a private psychiatry practice
I have a solo outpatient private practice focusing on psychiatric medication management and brief therapy for adults. Early on, I decided to accept insurance to help address the shortage of psychiatrists in this country. Because of the advances in telemedicine since the pandemic, I can see patients throughout the state where I am licensed. This should be the happiest time in my career. After several years of working as an employee for several hospitals, I can now practice medicine on my own terms. Given the abundance of out-of-network psychiatrists in my area, patients are often grateful to be seen despite the wait for an initial appointment.
