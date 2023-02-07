Audio: Ramirez: 60 different industrial tenants now located at Brownsville-SPI International Airport

Edinburg, TX- In the spirit of true love, the City of Edinburg will be collaborating with Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza as he marries couples for free on Valentine’s Day. For the first time, the Edinburg Amphitheatre, located at 212 West McIntyre Street, will be the venue for dozens of couples that are looking forward to kick-starting a long and happy marriage. The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. JP Espinoza’s office, located at 212 North 12th Avenue in Edinburg, encourages residents interested in tying the knot to sign up before the big day by ...

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO