Audio: Ramirez: 60 different industrial tenants now located at Brownsville-SPI International Airport

riograndeguardian.com
Brownsville’s bilingual prowess helps it edge Silicon Valley in battle to land software company
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Eduardo Cerda says he chose to launch the U.S. component of his Monterrey-based manufacturing data software company in Brownsville, rather than Silicon Valley, in part because the city is totally bilingual. Cerda is the founder of Future SQC Software. The company is part of the Global...
riograndeguardian.com
Funeral of RGV icon Frank Boggus takes place in Harlingen on Saturday, Feb. 11
HARLINGEN, Texas – The funeral of Rio Grande Valley icon Frank Boggus takes place 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1406 East Austin, Avenue, Harlingen. A reception will take place immediately following the funeral service at Boggus Ford, Harlingen. Boggus died Feb. 4, 2023, aged...
riograndeguardian.com
Ramirez: Companies want to see cohesion when they come to a city; Brownsville is providing it
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – Something special is likely to happen when a city, two different economic development corporations, a university and the private sector come together on a project. This is the opinion of Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s new city manager. By way of an example, she cited a new partnership...
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Every Valley city wants an eBridge Center like Brownsville’s
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – UT-Rio Grande Valley’s associate vice president for workforce and economic development says every city in the region wants an eBridge Center like Brownsville’s. Ron Garza gave an exclusive video interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service following a news conference held to...
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen purchases 1,288 acres of farmland for industrial development
MCALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen has purchased 1,288 acres of farmland northwest of its city limit boundary in readiness for projected industrial and commercial development. Details were unveiled to the public for the first time by McAllen City Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora in a video produced for...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos explains why broadband connectivity was not mentioned in McAllen State of the City
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos made no mention of broadband connectivity in his 2023 State of the City address, held Jan. 8 at the McAllen Convention Center. This stood in stark contrast to his neighboring mayor, Pharr’s Ambrosio Hernandez. In his State of the City address on...
KRGV
Record SpaceX booster big enough to deafen life around it
The new SpaceX booster tested Thursday at Boca Chica packs more engines and the capacity for more force than ever before. The anticipated sound waves are enough to damage hearing and rattle bones, according to an audiologist. The 33 Raptor engines fired at Boca Chica beach amounted to more than...
2,000 ammo rounds found at South Texas bridge
Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas heading south to Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday.
Brownsville seeks artists for new downtown mural, requirement ‘Must be local’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced it will be accepting applications from local artists for a new downtown Brownsville mural. The city is accepting submissions from now until 11:59 p.m. on March 10. The upcoming downtown mural will be located at 1268 E. Elizabeth St., according to a social media post from […]
Vegan-friendly restaurant claims Top Performer sticker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Airport Sees Record Passengers
In 2022, McAllen International Airport welcomed 875,899 passengers, exceeding the prior year’s all-time high. As one of the top ten busiest airports in Texas, McAllen International Airport’s commercial airline traffic has steadily grown. In 2022, McAllen International Airport led the region with 45 percent of the RGV’s commercial air service market share. The airport’s leading market share fostered new opportunities for travelers in 2022, starting with becoming the South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first partnership of its kind in the United States.
Food Patrol: ‘Very dirty’ kitchen hoods, fly trapped in fridge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
kurv.com
Construction Underway On Runway Extension For Cargo Planes At V-I-A
It’ll be at least another year, but heavier cargo planes will be able to fly into Valley International Airport – thanks to a longer runway. Work is now underway to extend one of the airport’s three runways, which will allow air freight haulers with 75 percent takeoff weight to fly in and out of Harlingen.
Shortage of ADHD med continues: What to do in the Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An pandemic-era shortage of a popular ADHD medication continues due to supply-chain issues and a spike in demand, experts say. Adderall, a controlled substance, is highly regulated by the U.S. government and is produced under strict rules to avoid patient abuse. ValleyCentral spoke to a Rio Grande Valley pharmacist about how […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Qubbaj: I love the partnerships UTRGV is developing in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The dean of the college of engineering and computer science at UT-Rio Grande Valley says a unique collaboration currently developing in Brownsville is going to help the region grow even faster. Dr. Ala Qubbaj gave The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service an exclusive video interview...
Valley Baptist Medical Center chaplain retires after 50 years
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “The first thing I do when I visit a child, I’m a stranger to them, and I tell them is ‘I’m not the nurse or the doctor; I’ve got a sticker for you’. And they can brighten up, and they’re waiting for that sticker,” shared Joe Garza Jaime. Joe Garza Jaime […]
How to get 25 cents off at a Circle K gas pump Thursday in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers can save up to 25 cents per gallon Thursday during Circle K Fuel Day at their nearest participating store. Circle K is offering fuel discounts for customers in 630 stores across Texas. “We are committed to offering value for our customers every day,” said Francis Lapointe, Circle K VP of […]
Expressway lane set to close in Brownsville, BPUB says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is closing one lane on a major roadway Friday. The partial lane closure will be located on Highway 77 from northbound and southbound FM 802 to Pablo Kisel Boulevard. The lane will be closed to repair the lights on a portion of the expressway, according to […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alligator Awakening
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At first glance, this tranquil South Texas pond, with palms gently swaying in the distance, looks quite peaceful, but danger lurks in the greenish slime-cloaked waters. A closer look reveals the toothy countenance of the largest reptile in North America having just emerged from the primordial mire. It’s that time of […]
anjournal.com
Hidalgo County JP Marrying Couples For Free On Valentine’s Day
Edinburg, TX- In the spirit of true love, the City of Edinburg will be collaborating with Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza as he marries couples for free on Valentine’s Day. For the first time, the Edinburg Amphitheatre, located at 212 West McIntyre Street, will be the venue for dozens of couples that are looking forward to kick-starting a long and happy marriage. The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. JP Espinoza’s office, located at 212 North 12th Avenue in Edinburg, encourages residents interested in tying the knot to sign up before the big day by ...
