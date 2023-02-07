ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX43.com

Stella the Skunk predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII

YORK, Pa. — Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and that means everyone and their skunk is making predictions. Yes, that's right—Stella the Skunk has been predicting which team will bring home the iconic Lombardi Trophy for eight years. Check out her guess in the clip...
YORK, PA
FOX43.com

Eagles, Chiefs fans getting ready for Sunday's big game

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eagles and Chiefs fans are getting ready for the big game Sunday, and for some, the Eagles' green is a permanent part of their homes. Photos from Christina Allen show us their bird's nest in Luzerne County. Everywhere you look it's Eagles everything. Newswatch 16's Jon...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy