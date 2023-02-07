Read full article on original website
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Pa. veteran surprised with free tickets to the Super Bowl
For his plus-one, Giacobbe decided to bring another die-hard Eagles fan, his neighbor and good friend Joe Moran. The pair laughed as they recalled finding out.
He prepped the field for every Super Bowl, now 94-year-old George Toma is calling it quits
PHOENIX — George Toma has more than a seven-decade run maintaining athletic fields all over the world. He was being raised in Edwardsville, staying out of the coal mines, learning the tricks of the trade. "I got a job with my neighbor at Artillery Park, home of the Wilkes-Barre...
Stella the Skunk predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII
YORK, Pa. — Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and that means everyone and their skunk is making predictions. Yes, that's right—Stella the Skunk has been predicting which team will bring home the iconic Lombardi Trophy for eight years. Check out her guess in the clip...
Party Host Helpers offers Arizona-themed snack options for Super Bowl Sunday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Super Bowl is nearly upon us and for many, it's all about the food!. Snacking on Super Bowl Sunday is immensely popular, and Renee Rhinehart from Party Host Helpers stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with a few options you can cook up and enjoy. Of...
Eagles, Chiefs fans getting ready for Sunday's big game
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eagles and Chiefs fans are getting ready for the big game Sunday, and for some, the Eagles' green is a permanent part of their homes. Photos from Christina Allen show us their bird's nest in Luzerne County. Everywhere you look it's Eagles everything. Newswatch 16's Jon...
